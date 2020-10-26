Sandals and Beaches Celebrate More Resort Reopenings in October
As the Caribbean continues to responsibly reopen itself to tourism country-by-country, the all-inclusive Sandals Resorts and Beaches Resorts collections are ready and accepting reservations, with a few properties having newly reopened in October.
Sandals Grenada and Sandals South Coast opened their doors on October 1, while Sandals Royal Plantation followed suit on October 8, followed by the family-friendly Beaches Turks & Caicos on October 14.
These four properties join the brands’ others that have already resumed operations during the course of 2020, including Sandals Barbados, Sandals Grande Antigua, Sandals Grande St. Lucian, Sandals Montego Bay, Sandals Negril, Sandals Regency LaToc, Sandals Royal Barbados and Sandals Royal Caribbean.
Of the 15 Sandals and three Beaches properties found across the Caribbean, 12 now stand ready to welcome visitors with all the island beauty and luxury-included hospitality guests have come to expect, along with its new Platinum Protocols of Cleanliness to safeguard guests and staff against any potential viral spread.
"If there's an upside to this, it's seeing the faces of team members and their sheer happiness to be back to work," said Gordon "Butch" Stewart, Chairman of Sandals Resorts. "At the start of the year, travel was more accessible than ever, and as an industry, we were reporting record occupancies.”
Then came the COVID-19 pandemic, which shut down travel and tourism on an unprecedented, global scale.
“Despite it all, we made a promise that when it was time to return, we would come back stronger and better than ever before,” Stewart said. “We are proud to have led the way to become the first resorts to open across the Caribbean and have the ability to share our protocols with other hotels in the region. With more openings on the horizon, our optimism keeps growing and growing for the coming year."
"I couldn't be prouder of our team members on the ground,” remarked Adam Stewart, Deputy Chairman of Sandals Resorts. "The feedback we are hearing from guests has been phenomenal, and they are so happy to be back traveling. The confidence they have expressed, and the peace of mind our protocols have given them to feel safe and healthy is priceless. Because of this, we have coined a little saying that we are '#BackToHappy'. Not only are we happy to be back open, we are so pleased to be doing what we love to do best, and that is making our guests happy," he affirmed.
To further support travelers’ peace-of-mind while pandemic-related uncertainty still looms large, Sandals Resorts and Beaches Resorts also strengthened their ‘Book with Confidence’ program this month by offering complimentary travel insurance on bookings made December 31, 2020, for travel through May 31, 2021.
For enhanced reservation flexibility, they’ve also added a ‘Cancellation Protection Benefit’ that allows guests to cancel their trip at least 31 days prior to arrival and still receive a full refund on the land portion of their vacation. Guests who cancel within less than 31 days are also eligible for partial refunds or future credits, depending upon when they cancel.
For more information, visit sandals.com or beaches.com.
