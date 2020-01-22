Sandals and Beaches Resorts Introducing Layaway Plan
Hotel & Resort Sandals Resorts Rich Thomaselli January 22, 2020
Sandals Resorts International has become the latest travel industry entity to join the layaway option.
Sandals is introducing Layaway & Playaway, a payment plan similar to store layaway options that enable travelers to spread the cost of a trip to Sandals or Beaches vacation over time.
There are no fees and no interest payments with the Sandals plan, which can be used at any of the 18 Sandals and Beaches resorts across the Caribbean.
US Travel Promotes ‘Travel Works’ for National...Destination & Tourism
DOT Proposes Limiting Service Animals on Airplanes to Just DogsAirlines & Airports
Another Setback as Boeing Delays Return of 737 MAXAirlines & Airports
CDC Expands Coronavirus Screening at US AirportsAirlines & Airports
How does it work?
Almost exactly the same as retail stores.
Travelers must make a minimum deposit of $49 per person when booking and then select a payment plan in which the payments can be made in installments – as few as three or as many as 24.
Book with a credit card and Sandals keeps the card on file and charges you automatically every 30 days no matter which plan you choose.
Final payment must be paid in full 45 days prior to travel.
A growing number of travel outlets are offering customers the layaway option. CheapAir.com became the first online travel agency to offer monthly payments for flight purchases back in the summer of 2016.
Later that year, United Vacations introduced packages for trips to just about anywhere in the world on a layaway plan for as little as $200 down.
For more information on Sandals Resorts, Caribbean
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS