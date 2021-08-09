Sandals Gifts Caribbean Olympic Medalists Free Stays
Lacey Pfalz August 09, 2021
Sandals Resorts is gifting almost 100 Olympians from the Caribbean islands, where the resort chain operates, with free vacations.
The Olympians who receive medals will each receive one complimentary stay at a Sandals or Beaches resort in the resort’s highest room categories, with no limits on nights. BMW transfers are also available for them to use.
All Olympians who competed but did not receive a medal will also receive a free all-inclusive four-night vacation at a Sandals or Beaches resort on their home island. Olympians from Saint Vincent will be able to enjoy a stay at Saint Lucia instead, as the Beaches Saint Vincent is not yet open.
Adam Stewart, Sandals Resorts’ Executive Chairman, tweeted the announcement over social media when Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson made history for winning gold in the women’s 100M finals, later extending the free vacations to all winners from Jamaica, the Bahamas, Grenada, Barbados, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and Antigua.
- In addition to no limit VIP stays for our athletes who medaled, my team & I @SandalsResorts will be offering ALL athletes who traveled to the Olympics to represent their Island, in which we have a resort, a complimentary “Worlds Best” vacay. #TeamCaribbean— Adam Stewart (@AdamStewart) August 9, 2021
“It takes a great amount of sacrifice, hard work, dedication and consistency to even make it to the Olympics. Our Caribbean athletes have shown admirable grit, tenacity and a fighting spirit and as a Caribbean brand, entirely committed to the development of the region and showcasing our regional talent, we are beyond proud of every single athlete who went out there to represent their country,” Stewart said.
