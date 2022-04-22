Sandals Launches “Online Masterclass” Series Developed For Canadian Advisors
Hotel & Resort Sandals Resorts Bruce Parkinson April 22, 2022
Registration is now open for a series of online Masterclass sessions on Sandals Resorts and Beaches Resorts.
Created exclusively for Canadian travel advisors, the fast-paced, motivational sessions are designed to help to “Reignite, Refocus and Reboot” their Sandals and Beaches business, as well as their own personal goals as professional travel advisors.
The classes will be led by Lorna Richards, National Training Manager, Unique Vacations Canada. She’ll be joined by the respective Sandals Business Development Managers across the country for each Masterclass.
Together, they’ll discuss a range of topics including tips and tricks on sales growth, identifying niche markets, effective marketing strategies and more – all designed to grow their Sandals and Beaches bookings and increase their bottom line.
The two-hour Masterclass sessions are live and take place 10:00am – 12:00pm (local times) across Canada. By participating, travel advisors will also fulfill the educational requirement in order to maintain their Certified Sandals Specialist status.
Travel advisors can register by clicking on the various links below or contact their local Business Development Manager or Inside Sales 1-800-545-8283 for any additional information.
The Sandals 2022 Canadian Masterclass series includes:
Wed April 27, Ontario, (BDM Robert Smith).
Wed May 4, Atlantic Canada + English Quebec, (BDM Sandra Brousseau).
Tues May 10, Quebec – FRENCH, (BDM Guy Archambault & Sandra Brousseau).
Wed May 11, British Columbia, (BDM Winston Chang).
Wed May 18,Saskatchewan, (BDM Winston Chang).
Tues May 24, Manitoba, (BDM Donné Nixon).
Thurs June 2, Ontario, (BDM Giselle Williams).
Wed June 8, Ontario, (BDM Robert Smith).
Wed Aug 10, Ontario, (BDM Robert Smith).
Tues Aug 16, Alberta, (BDM Donné Nixon).
Fri Aug 26, Ontario, (BDM Giselle Williams).
Sponsored Content
-
A true adults only Caribbean atmospherePromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Connecting Advisors & ConsumersPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
Learn More About Beaches Resorts’ Autism Certified Vacation Programs
-
For more information on Sandals Resorts, Jamaica, Bahamas, St. Lucia, Antigua, Grenada
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Bruce Parkinson
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS