Sandals Partners With HarperCollins, Debuts 'Institute of Romance'
March 02, 2022
Sandals Resorts has published its first findings from its new Institute of Romance, a trend-house created by the resort company to analyze the latest on love, relationships and romance, and also announces a partnership with Avon Books, the romance-genre imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.
The new survey found that 55 percent of American women wished their own relationships would be more similar to the ones they read about in their favorite romance novels, with more quality time, better communication and yes, a better sex life.
The Institute of Romance surveyed over 1500 women aged 18-54. Eighty-one percent of respondents read romance-genre books, with demand for them resurging from the pandemic.
“With 49% of women preferring to read on vacation – from the initial plane ride to beachside – and romance novel sales skyrocketing over the last two years, this felt like a natural place for us to lend our 40 years of expertise in the romance space,” said Marsha-Ann Donaldson-Brown, Director of Romance, Sandals Resorts.
“With this partnership, we are helping bring to life the sometimes swoonworthy, but nearly always attainable relationships our guests read about in their favorite books, creating a meaningful and lasting connection on and off vacation.”
Sandals Resorts is helping them achieve that with opportunities for creating greater connections throughout a couple’s stay at the resorts. The Institute of Romance will help inform Sandals Resorts’ programming and enhance guests' experiences in meaningful ways.
Sandals Resorts’ property in Grenada is the first to debut the new romance library, where couples can choose romance novels to read together. Filled with popular romance novels like the Bridgerton series and best-selling author Tessa Bailey’s books, including her newest, Hook, Line and Sinker, the libraries are meant to foster meaningful connections among couples.
“Sometimes it’s as simple as incorporating a 10-minute conversation before bed or a flirty glance across the dinner table. It’s not always the large expressions of love that fill the pages – even the smaller, quieter gestures can have a great impact,” says Bailey.
“There’s something inherently attractive when a partner takes an interest in something you’re excited about – whether it be reading a new book from one of your favorite authors or trying a new activity together. It’s why we encourage couples to experience adventures together on vacation – from learning to scuba dive to taking in a round of golf. We always tell couples to be intentional about the time they share with each other; make it meaningful,” says Donaldson-Brown.
Sandals is also offering one lucky couple a three-night vacation in a Love Nest Butler Suite at the Sandals resort of their choice through the #BookBae Getaway Sweepstakes. The winning couple will also receive a 30-minute virtual talk with Tessa Bailey on how to bring the romance out of the page and into their own relationship.
