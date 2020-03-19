Sandals Resorts Brings Tropical Wedding Visions to Life
Hotel & Resort Sandals Resorts Codie Liermann March 19, 2020
As destination weddings become increasingly desirable, couples look to tropical destinations to find their dream ceremony and reception location. It’s easy to dream up a destination wedding, but it’s not quite as easy to plan out all the details.
Sandals Resorts not only offers several wedding locations throughout the Caribbean islands, but the wedding specialists are available to help bring couples’ tropical wedding visions to life.
With 15 resorts to choose from scattered throughout the Caribbean islands, couples are sure to find an ideal location that fits their needs.
Weddings come in all shapes and sizes—some couples prefer a small, intimate ceremony with family and close friends, and others prefer to be surrounded by everyone they know during both a ceremony and large reception.
Sandals Resorts has a variety of ceremony and reception locations to choose from. The first image that may come to mind is the beach, and you can’t go wrong with a classic beach wedding with the turquoise water as a backdrop for photos.
However, there are many other options to choose from, such as lush gardens, clifftops and even over-the-water chapels.
Couples will be excited to learn that Sandals Resorts offers a free wedding for stays three nights or longer. The Free Tropical Wedding includes the following:
—Personal wedding planning team
—Preparation of marriage documents
—Picturesque wedding location
—White cushioned Chiavari chairs for all guests
—Pre-recorded musical accompaniment for the ceremony
—One-hour cocktail reception for all guests
—Bride & Groom signature cocktail
—5 X 7 wedding photograph
—Mimosa breakfast in bed, any morning of the couple’s choice
—Honeymoon dinner for bride and groom in a specialty restaurant with white-glove service and complimentary sparkling wine
—Luxury destination garment bag
—15 percent discount on Red Lane Spa services for bride and groom
Of course, there are additional perks when couples stay longer or bring more guests along for the fun, and there is always the option to customize the wedding package.
One of the best parts about hosting a destination wedding in the Caribbean is that couples can tackle the wedding and honeymoon planning all at once. There’s no need to go anywhere after the wedding, as they’ll wake up in paradise ready to begin their honeymoon.
The resorts have plenty to enjoy, but when couples book one of Sandals Resorts’ unique room categories, there’s no need to even leave the room. And while couples enjoy the first days as newlyweds, wedding guests have an abundance of amenities at the resort to enjoy.
From gourmet dining and delicious cocktails to exciting activities and nearby excursions, guests can stay busy from morning to evening. And since Sandals Resorts’ properties are all-inclusive, no one needs to spend time worrying about pulling out their wallet during vacation.
Contact a travel advisor or visit www.sandals.com/weddings/ to learn more.
