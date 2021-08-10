Sandals Resorts Launches New Vacation Sweepstakes
August 10, 2021
Sandals Resorts has launched its newest vacation sweepstakes, Sandals Swipe-Stakes, to give one lucky couple who met online during the pandemic the ultimate four-day, three-night vacation at any Sandals property in the Caribbean.
From August 10 to September 10, 2021, couples can upload a photo or screenshot of their dating app match or first social media conversation to enter the sweepstakes here. Other information needed includes names of both partners, addresses and other contact information. Relationships must have begun in March 2020 or later to be valid.
One lucky couple will win a three-night all-included vacation at any Sandals resort in Jamaica, Antigua, Grenada, St. Lucia, the Bahamas, Barbados or Curaçao. They’ll also enjoy a free couples massage, a romantic candlelit dinner and a catamaran cruise.
“Life looked a bit different for all of us this past year, especially those that were lucky enough to ‘swipe right’ and find love during lockdown on dating apps or social media,” said Marsha-Ann Donaldson-Brown, Director of Romance at Sandals Resorts International.
“Every new relationship needs that glorious stage of dreamy discovery. We can’t wait to give a couple that met at a social distance a romantic island getaway to recharge, connect and celebrate their unique love story in the best way."
