Sandals Resorts’ Trend Report Takes America’s Romantic Pulse
Hotel & Resort Sandals Resorts Laurie Baratti February 09, 2023
The Caribbean’s leading couples’ vacation company, Sandals Resorts, has released the results of the latest poll, taking the romantic pulse of American travelers in time for the imminent arrival of Valentine’s Day.
The recent survey of adult U.S. consumers was conducted by the ‘Sandals Institute of Romance’, the resort company’s trend-spotting division, in partnership with Wakefield Research, with the intention of gauging major trends, developments and expectations in the way of romance, relationships and amorous connections for the year ahead.
The ‘Sandals State of Romance in 2023’ report has revealed that, while most people anticipate being much busier this year than in 2022, they also intend to make sure they spend more quality time with their partners. They’re also prioritizing romantic experiences in spite of record-high inflation and ever-shrinking bank accounts, indicating that couples place a premium on deepening their connections and intimacy quotients.
In fact, 89 percent of respondents said that their romantic relationships would improve or, at least, hold steady in 2023. And, 80 percent of Americans 18 and older are committed to making more time for romance this, and 58 percent asserted that rising costs won’t derail their couples’ vacation plans. Also, 67 percent feel that a getaway for two is the year’s ultimate amorous gift and, given the evolution of romance over the past decade, shared experiences actually serve as the utmost love language.
"The definition of romance varies from couple to couple, but there's a common thread to a thriving relationship and that is to be intentional about making the time for connection," said Marsha-Ann Donaldson-Brown, Sandals Resorts' Director of Weddings & Romance. "The findings from our latest love study are invigorating and compelling, as Americans confirm their commitment to nurturing their relationships in the coming year – which is why we're celebrating 2023 as the 'Year of We'. Getting away from daily life, free from distractions and stresses, inspires people to focus on what matters most, with the majority of couples agreeing they feel closest to each other while on vacation – and moreover, how this time away energizes the relationship beyond the trip."
Some of the survey’s key findings include:
Tight Schedules Won’t Stop Romantic Getaways
— 80 percent of respondents said they expect to be busier in 2023 than last year and 66 percent agreed that it’s challenging to find the time for romance.
— The top obstacles to creating opportunities for romance were revealed to be: finding the right setting (41 percent), financial constraints (38 percent), work (34 percent), social obligations (24 percent), and children (23 percent).
Romance Travel Remains a Must in Lean Times
— 58 percent of respondents said they wouldn't let inflation prevent them from taking a romantic vacation, and 42 percent say that romantic activities would be among the last things they’d eliminate from their budgets during an economic downturn. In fact, nearly two-thirds (64 percent) of those who have taken a romantic vacation in the past year said they refuse to allow economic factors to hinder them from taking one in the future.
— The majority of participants said that a vacation with their partner is long overdue. Notably, of the 63 percent who said they’ll probably go on a romantic getaway in 2023, Millennials are the keenest, with 79 percent of the age bracket saying they’ll likely go on a romantic trip this year.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Caribbean Paradise at Finest ResortsPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Plan with a Pro in ’23 and Save up to 70%Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
Paul Gauguin Cruises Celebrates 25 Years Of Exploring French Polynesia
For more information on Sandals Resorts, Caribbean
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS