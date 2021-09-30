Sandals Royal Curaçao’s Guests Get Easy Access To All Island Attractions
Hotel & Resort Sandals Resorts Laurie Baratti September 30, 2021
Sandals Resorts’ newest all-inclusive Caribbean resort, Sandals Royal Curaçao is constructed along 44 oceanfront acres within the 3,000-acre, highly desirable and exclusive Santa Barbara estate. When it opens on April 14, 2022, it will become Sandals’ sixteenth property, Curaçao being the company’s eighth destination island in the Caribbean.
Curaçao may be a small island, but it’s positively packed with delights. Part of the so-called ‘ABC Islands’, this quaint, historically Dutch-colonized island is arguably the Caribbean’s best-kept secret. It boasts 35 incredible white-sand beaches along a 171-mile coastline, each with its own distinctive flair and unique feel.
Plus, Curaçao’s waters are home to a submerged historical landscape unlike any other, making it a scuba diver's paradise. Just below the ocean’s surface sit rugged underwater cliffsides littered with the remains of shipwrecks, along with a host of tropical marine life. Underwater adventurers have 70 new dive sites they can explore, and the expertly trained crew at Sandals Royal Curaçao can get guests PADI-certified during their stay.
Of course, there are tons of activities and amenities on property, including a natural saltwater ocean-fed pool cut right into the coastal rocks and the brand’s first two-level infinity pool.
But, couples can also spread their wings and explore the lush natural beauty of the island, with ample opportunities for hiking, biking, diving, watersports, sightseeing, stargazing and much more. Guests staying in the resort’s top-tier suites actually get the complimentary use of MINI Coopers so they can set off and soak in the entire island.
Adventuresome guests who head off-property might enjoy a high-speed ATV tour or stroll the picturesque streets of Curaçao’s capital city of Willemstad, a UNESCO World Heritage Site where the legacy of Dutch colonialism clearly remains a part of local culture, and colorful historic architecture is complemented by modern-day murals and street art. The city hosts a slew of events year-round, so you might even stumble onto a festival during your visit. Here, you’ll definitely get the opportunity to taste authentic Curaçaoan fare.
Among Curaçao’s other standout attractions is Mambo Beach, situated just four miles from Willemstad, and famously one of the most gorgeous stretches of white sand beach and clear-blue sea to be found on this picturesque tropical island.
Also be sure to scope out Mambo Beach Boulevard, where the boardwalk is filled with some of Curaçao’s best restaurants, bars, nightlife venues, entertainment options and shopping opportunities. One of the island’s most beautiful man-made beaches, Mambo Beach itself is popular for great water sports, excellent amenities and plenty of shade when you’ve had your fill of sunbathing.
Among the area’s noteworthy activities is the Curaçao Sea Aquarium, just a five-minute walk away, where you’ll discover rare opportunities to view and interact with local marine life. The aquarium has an open-water system, meaning that its marine life is in contact with the open sea at all times. The animals and exhibits are displayed in a uniquely natural environment. And, interactive programs include the Sea Lion Encounter, which gets guests up close with sea lions, and a shark-feeding experience as part of the aquarium’s Animal Encounter.
For more information, visit sandals.com/royal-curacao.
