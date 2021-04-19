Sandals Unveils #SandalsMaycation Giveaway Program
Hotel & Resort Sandals Resorts Claudette Covey April 19, 2021
Sandals Resorts is kicking off the #SandalsMaycation Giveaway Program, which provides nurses, teachers, military members and mothers the chance to win six-night vacations for two at the company’s all-inclusive Caribbean resorts throughout May.
Sandals will randomly select individuals and announce the winners on the Fridays of May 7, May 14, May 21 and June 4, 2021.
Adults can nominate a “nurse, teacher, active or retired military and/or mother – including themselves at www.sandals.com/maycation,” Sandals said, adding that they must upload the nominee’s photo along with an explanation of why they are deserving of no more than 400 characters.
The website link to to the #SandalsMaycation landing page is scheduled to go live on April 22.
“During a year that saw immense change in nearly every facet of life, from sweatpants as the new standard wardrobe to the kitchen table as the modern-day workstation, we’re celebrating something that will always remain consistent: the continued heroism of these extraordinary men and women,” said Maggie Rivera, chief communications and strategy officer of Unique Vacations, Inc., an affiliate of the worldwide representatives of Sandals Resorts.
“Teachers have become frontline workers; nurses have gone above and beyond the call of duty; the military have mounted herculean efforts in service to the country; and moms, well, perhaps they’ve finally earned the respect they deserve.”
Sandals features 15 beachfront resorts in Jamaica, Antigua, Grenada, St. Lucia, the Bahamas and Barbados.
