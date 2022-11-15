Last updated: 08:23 AM ET, Tue November 15 2022

Sandos Hotels and Resorts Offering Deals for Travelers

Hotel & Resort Sandos Hotels & Resorts Alberto Lozano November 15, 2022

Sandos Playacar
Aerial view of Sandos Playacar. (photo via Sandos Hotels & Resorts)

Sandos Hotels and Resorts invites visitors to explore the white beaches and unique jungle landscape of the Mexican Caribbean or the beaches of Los Cabos.

Tortuga Pool Sandos Caracol
The Tortuga Pool at Sandos Caracol. (photo via Sandos Hotels & Resorts)

During Sandos Week, travelers are invited to embark on a unique holiday as a family, in a group, as a couple, or as an individual adventure, enjoying sunbathing on the shore of the warm and transparent waves of the Caribbean Sea in Quintana Roo.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Deals Alert!
Iberostar Grand Rose Hall

Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals on Hotels Around the World

Curacao Marriott Beach Resort: Willemstad, Curacao

gallery icon Black Friday, Cyber Monday Deals for Top Caribbean Resorts

The view from Timothy Hill overlooking Basseterre, the capital of St. Kitts and Nevis.

St Kitts Announces Winter Escape Promotion

Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Unveils Month-Long Black Friday Sales

Mexico’s state of Quintana Roo comprises a unique region in the world, diverse in terms of destinations and tourist attractions: Blue sea, white sand beaches, tropical jungle, archaeological sites, cenotes, underground rivers, islands, lagoons, alive Mayan culture, and history, with an infrastructure that competes worldwide for the variety in its lodging offer, typical and international cuisine, connectivity, multiculturalism, and natural resources.

Quintana Roo has 14 tourist destinations: Holbox, Isla Mujeres, Costa Mujeres, Cancun, the Riviera Maya - which includes Puerto Morelos, Playa del Carmen, and Tulum - Isla Cozumel, Maya Ka’an as well as the Great Mayan Coast made up of Mahahual, Bacalar and Chetumal.

Taking advantage of Mexico’s “El Buen Fin”, (November 18-21), a nationwide equivalent to Black Friday, Sandos Hotels and Resorts is promoting deals of up to 43 percent off on holidays, and in some hotels, the second child stays free.

Also, to receive an extra 10%, if you are Mexican, you must reserve with the code NACIONAL and present an official Mexican resident identification at the time of registration. For more information, please access to: https://www.sandos.com/sandos-week


Deals will apply to the following properties:

Family fun on the beach at Sandos Caracol
Family fun on the beach at Sandos Caracol. (photo via Sandos Hotels & Resorts)

SANDOS CARACOL

Sandos Caracol Eco Resort is an all-inclusive hotel in Playa del Carmen. This family-friendly resort has everything for a nice beach vacation in Mexico, familiarizing the visitor with ancient Mayan legends, the crystal-clear waters of natural cenotes, and the Aqua Park.

Main pool at Sandos Playacar Beach Resort
Main pool at Sandos Playacar Beach Resort (photo courtesy Sandos Hotels & Resorts)

SANDOS PLAYACAR

Sandos Playacar is an all-inclusive resort in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. It is located on one of the best white sand beaches in the Riviera Maya. Visitors can spend their days rocking in hammocks among the palm trees or enjoying the pool.

Sandos Cancun
Sandos Cancun (Courtesy of Sandos Hotels & Resorts)

SANDOS CANCUN

Sandos Cancun is an all-inclusive resort in Cancun, Mexico. It has a spa, chic bars, gourmet restaurants, white-sand beaches, panoramic pools, private balconies, room service, and a fitness center.

Pool at Sandos Finisterra
Pool at Sandos Finisterra. (photo via Sandos Hotels & Resorts)

SANDOS FINISTERRA

Great views in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Guests can choose between rooms heading to the Pacific Sea or the Marina or stay in a suite that seems to come off the cliff.

For more information on Sandos Hotels & Resorts, Cancun, Riviera Maya, Cozumel, Mexico

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Alberto Lozano

Alberto Lozano
Grand Palladium, Palladium Hotel Group, Grand Palladium White Sand Resort & Spa

7 Best Family Resorts in the Caribbean

Dreams Resorts & Spas

Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals on Hotels Around the World

gallery icon Black Friday, Cyber Monday Deals for Top Caribbean Resorts

Hyatt To Debut Inclusive Collection in Portugal With New Dreams Resort

Best Beach Hotels in Mexico

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS