Sandos Hotels and Resorts Offering Deals for Travelers
Sandos Hotels and Resorts invites visitors to explore the white beaches and unique jungle landscape of the Mexican Caribbean or the beaches of Los Cabos.
During Sandos Week, travelers are invited to embark on a unique holiday as a family, in a group, as a couple, or as an individual adventure, enjoying sunbathing on the shore of the warm and transparent waves of the Caribbean Sea in Quintana Roo.
Mexico’s state of Quintana Roo comprises a unique region in the world, diverse in terms of destinations and tourist attractions: Blue sea, white sand beaches, tropical jungle, archaeological sites, cenotes, underground rivers, islands, lagoons, alive Mayan culture, and history, with an infrastructure that competes worldwide for the variety in its lodging offer, typical and international cuisine, connectivity, multiculturalism, and natural resources.
Quintana Roo has 14 tourist destinations: Holbox, Isla Mujeres, Costa Mujeres, Cancun, the Riviera Maya - which includes Puerto Morelos, Playa del Carmen, and Tulum - Isla Cozumel, Maya Ka’an as well as the Great Mayan Coast made up of Mahahual, Bacalar and Chetumal.
Taking advantage of Mexico’s “El Buen Fin”, (November 18-21), a nationwide equivalent to Black Friday, Sandos Hotels and Resorts is promoting deals of up to 43 percent off on holidays, and in some hotels, the second child stays free.
Also, to receive an extra 10%, if you are Mexican, you must reserve with the code NACIONAL and present an official Mexican resident identification at the time of registration. For more information, please access to: https://www.sandos.com/sandos-week
Deals will apply to the following properties:
SANDOS CARACOL
Sandos Caracol Eco Resort is an all-inclusive hotel in Playa del Carmen. This family-friendly resort has everything for a nice beach vacation in Mexico, familiarizing the visitor with ancient Mayan legends, the crystal-clear waters of natural cenotes, and the Aqua Park.
SANDOS PLAYACAR
Sandos Playacar is an all-inclusive resort in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. It is located on one of the best white sand beaches in the Riviera Maya. Visitors can spend their days rocking in hammocks among the palm trees or enjoying the pool.
SANDOS CANCUN
Sandos Cancun is an all-inclusive resort in Cancun, Mexico. It has a spa, chic bars, gourmet restaurants, white-sand beaches, panoramic pools, private balconies, room service, and a fitness center.
SANDOS FINISTERRA
Great views in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Guests can choose between rooms heading to the Pacific Sea or the Marina or stay in a suite that seems to come off the cliff.
