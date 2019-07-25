Sandos Playacar is Redefining Nightly Entertainment
The Riviera Maya is a hot spot for all-inclusive vacations, and to tell you the truth, it’s because all-inclusive resorts are comfortable and practical. But most importantly, they are so much fun. Most travelers seeking a vacation are looking to relax, get away from the routine and especially, have fun and a good time.
Well, get ready for all of that and more, Sandos Playacar is fortified as one of the most fun, thrilling and exciting all-inclusive resorts for both adults and kids! Throughout the day’s guests can find so many fun things to do that are perfect for every age like fast-paced activities, kids and teen clubs, a mini-golf course and so much more.
But, that’s not everything, because when the sun sets on the breathtaking Caribbean, the best has yet to come!
Every night guests have the opportunity to enjoy amazing first-class shows under the Caribbean starlight in the impressive Grand Plaza of the hotel, a state-of-the-art outdoor theatre, unlike any other all-inclusive hotels.
A different show is presented every night of the week, starting on Monday with the already famous and popular:
Shakira Tribute
An icon of Latin music, the Shakira Tribute is, without a doubt, a fan favorite amongst our guests. The mix of musical explosion and the projection of colors and shapes quickly take hold of the guests as they become mesmerized by the show, captivating the whole family.
This show starts at 9:30 p.m. every Monday, but we recommend arriving an hour before so you can witness a fashion runway show boasting the latest Sandos Fashion!
Just imagine, you find the perfect seat, order your favorite drink and before you know it you’re dancing and singing to all of your favorite Shakira songs.
Fantasy Show
For the whole family, your favorite Disney Characters are also on vacation at Sandos Playacar! Enjoy this incredible Fantasy Show as it brings the entire family together in a magnificent setting full of lights, dance and music!
The best thing about this show is that even your children can participate and perform in front of you and all the other guest! They can be the stars of the night just by registering at the hotel’s Kids Club, and watch as they take the stage as characters like zebras, lions or princess.
The Fantasy Show starts at 9 p.m. every Thursday where the characters that many of us grew up with take the stage in this fairy tail performance!
Mexican Show
As many do, a lot of travelers visiting an all-inclusive resort often get caught up in other things. Unfortunately, this draws their attention away from enjoying the traditions and culture of where they are visiting. However, at Sandos Playacar, every Friday the fiesta commences at 7 p.m. Indulge in the savory and endless amounts of Mexican food inspired by the typical food of the region, but that’s not all you will get to enjoy...
Take a seat in the Grand Plaza or Cupcake Café and let the show begin:
Ornamental dresses, ancestral choreographies and many, many colors; Live the unique experience of witnessing the traditional dances, songs and folklore of Mexico—a truly once in a lifetime experience from the comfort of the resort.
What Mexican songs do you know? We bet you will be surprised to see the diversity of our music and how well a mariachi can dance.
Michael Jackson Tribute
Imagine this, people from all around the world, Argentina, Colombia, Uruguay, North America, Europe all singing in unison to this absolutely draw-dropping Tribute to the King of Pop!
The King of Pop lives on in Sandos Playacar every Saturday at 9.30 p.m., so join hundreds of more guests as they listen and sing along to his incredible music at the Grand Plaza!
Get ready for a fun holiday with unprecedented evening entertainment. Are you coming?
Click here to see the full line-up of nightly entertainment during a stay at Sandos Playacar.
SOURCE: Sandos Hotels & Resorts press release.
