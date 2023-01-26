Save 20 Percent Off Stays With Kimpton’s Winter Sale
Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz January 26, 2023
IHG Rewards members can enjoy up to 20 percent savings at all participating Kimpton properties around the world with Kimpton’s Winter Sale, going on now through February 6.
Those without a rewards membership can also enjoy discounted rates, though not up to 20 percent off. These non-membership discounted rates vary depending on the participating property.
Guests can enjoy the discounted rates when they book directly with Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants for stays any time between January 27 through April 30, 2023. Blackout dates and minimum length of stay requirements may apply and vary from property to property.
Kimpton hotels around the world are currently participating in this savings event. In Asia Pacific, guests can enjoy discounts at hotels like the Kimpton Sydney Hotel, the Kimpton Kitalay Samui in Thailand or the Kimpton Shinjuku in Tokyo. Travelers to Canada or the United States can enjoy discounted rates at the Kimpton Saint George Hotel in Toronto or Palm Springs’ Kimpton Hotel Palomar.
Travelers heading to the Caribbean or Mexico can enjoy discounted rates at two properties: the Kimpton Seafire Resort & Spa in Grand Cayman and the Kimpton Aluna Tulum Resort.
Additionally, properties throughout Europe including in destinations such as Paris, Barcelona, Amsterdam and throughout the United Kingdom are also offering discounted rates, such as the Kimpton Fitzroy London and the Kimpton St Honoré Paris.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
-
Caribbean Paradise at Finest ResortsPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Plan with a Pro in ’23 and Save up to 70%Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS