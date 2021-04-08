Save Big With Palladium’s Spring Getaway Promotion
April 08, 2021
Palladium Hotel Group is inviting travelers to check out Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts and the adults-only TRS Hotels properties this spring. The company is offering a spring sale to allow for an affordable vacation after a year of staying home.
With the Spring Getaway Sale, guests can save up to 58 percent at TRS Hotels in addition to receiving a $1500 resort credit.
Travelers choosing a stay at Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts can save up to 55 percent. In addition to the savings, guests will receive a $1500 resort credit, and one child gets to stay free.
Both promotions are valid for reservations booked by May 10, 2021, for travel from March 30, 2021, to December 23, 2021.
With flexible cancelation policies, several enhanced health and safety protocols, free medical insurance and more, Palladium Hotel Group allows travelers to feel confident traveling this year.
To learn more, contact a travel advisor, visit palladiumhotelgroup.com or call 1-888-237-1226. You can also sign up here to stay up to date with the latest deals and promotions from TravelPulse.
