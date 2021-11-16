Save Big With Playa Hotels’ Fall-Inclusive Sale
Hotel & Resort Playa Hotels & Resorts Codie Liermann November 16, 2021
If you’ve been contemplating the idea of booking a vacation this fall or over the winter, now is the time to do so. Playa Hotels & Resorts is currently running a Fall-Inclusive Sale at many of its resorts located in Mexico, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic.
As get-togethers happen over the holiday season, the topic of traveling often comes up between family members and friends. Instead of talking about how much you’re in need of a vacation, you can already have one booked and be able to tell everyone all about it.
Playa Hotels & Resorts has several properties to choose from. Families can scope out the brand new Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun or enjoy an all-inclusive experience in Punta Cana. With multiple pools, clubs designed just for kids and even water parks, these resorts cater to children of all ages.
Those interested in an adults-only atmosphere also have a number of options: Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall in Montego Bay, Hyatt Zilara Cancun in Mexico and Sanctuary Cap Cana in the Dominican Republic, just to name a few. Spacious spas, romantic lounge areas and modern rooms invite couples to reconnect in paradise.
For a unique experience, travelers can check out The Yucatan Resort Playa Del Carmen, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, a boutique, adults-only property located along Playa del Carmen’s famed 5th Avenue, which opened in May.
The limited-time Fall-Inclusive Sale offers the best rates of the season. In addition to big savings on reservations, other perks include 25 percent off room upgrades, 25 percent off cabanas and 25 percent off photo sessions when available.
The promotion is for bookings made through November 22, 2021, for stays through April 30, 2023.
To learn more or to book a future stay, contact a travel advisor or click here.
