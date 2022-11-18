Save Big with Princess Hotels & Resorts’ Black Friday Deals
Travelers wanting to enjoy a deal on a resort stay in the Caribbean should consider checking out Princess Hotels & Resorts’ Black Friday deals, available now from vacation packagers. The deals feature savings of up to 45 percent off.
While the booking windows depend upon the vacation package provider, the offers are available through December 4, 2022, for travel beginning this month and ending in December 2023.
Participating all-inclusive resorts include all locations in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic and in Riviera Maya, Mexico, including the Grand Bavaro Princess, Princess Family Club Bavaro, Punta Cana Princess, Caribe Deluxe Princess, Tropical Deluxe Princess, Grand Riviera Princess, Grand Sunset Princess, Princess Family Club and Platinum Yucatan Princess resorts.
Resorts such as the Grand Bavaro Princess or Grand Riviera Princess are great family-friendly options for travelers to enjoy, with children’s clubs, large pools and daily programming for both adults and children to enjoy.
The recently renovated Tropical Deluxe Princess and the Caribe Deluxe Princess are both great options, as well, with specially designed family room options, featuring two bathrooms and a bunk bed area that is capable of sleeping three children.
The Punta Cana Princess and the Platinum Yucatan Princess, by comparison, offer an adults-only all-inclusive experience for guests age 18 or older. These two resorts offer plenty of fun for adults wanting a child-free resort experience, with an option for guests to book honeymoon, swim-up or hot tub suites, depending on their preferred travel style.
Curious to learn more? Contact your preferred travel advisor or vacation packager to receive the best Black Friday deals on Princess Hotels & Resorts’ Caribbean resorts.
