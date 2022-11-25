Save With Sandals Resorts This Black Friday and Cyber Monday
Celebrate Black Friday with a trip to Sandals Resorts.
The resort company has a limited-time offer for those looking to book and save this holiday weekend.
Depending on how long travelers would like to stay in paradise, there are a couple of different ways to save.
Book five nights and get a catamaran cruise for two or book seven nights and receive a $150 spa credit.
These offers combine with current savings to add even more value to the Sandals experience.
Travelers can combine the Black Friday offer with a $1,000 instant booking credit. They can also save 65 percent off of rack rates, and in select room categories, travelers can qualify for one free night.
If you are a Sandals Select Rewards Member, savings are even sweeter with double points.
Travel dates vary by resort. For example, at Sandals Emerald Bay, the best availability is in March and April.
In order to be eligible to receive the savings, travelers must be making a new booking. Only one booking qualifies for the savings, and the offer is available through November 29, 2022.
Guests can book stays at Sandals Resorts for the following dates: July 30, 2023 – October 3, 2023; August 1, 2024 – October 2, 2024; and July 29, 2025 – October 2, 2025.
The offer is also valid for Beaches Resorts with bookings for the following dates: August 27, 2023 – November 1, 2023; August 25, 2024 – November 5, 2024; and August 26, 2025 – November 5, 2025.
Select resorts are also offering expanded travel dates. Travelers can also take advantage of these savings at Sandals Ochi from December 1, 2022 – December 26, 2025. Sandals Emerald Bay also has additional dates-December 1, 2022 – April 30, 2023. Sandals Royal Barbados can be booked February 1, 2023 – April 30, 2023 with the Black Friday deal, and the same dates are available at Sandals Barbados.
Travelers to Beaches Ocho Rios can save on travel December 1, 2022 – December 16, 2025.
Don't forget to register to save!
For more information on Sandals Resorts, Caribbean
