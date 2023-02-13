Last updated: 06:00 PM ET, Mon February 13 2023

Say 'I Do' at the Grand Lucayan in the Bahamas

Hotel & Resort Janeen Christoff February 13, 2023

Grand Lucayan Lanai Lawn
Grand Lucayan Lanai Lawn (photo courtesy Grand Lucayan)

Say 'I Do' in grand style at the Grand Lucayan in the Bahamas. Couples can celebrate their special day on the shores of Lucayan Beach, where gentle waves lap the pristine sandy beach.

The Bahamian beach resort is home to several wedding venues to choose from and has an attentive, experienced staff on hand waiting to help make even the planning fun and seamless for couples.

ADVERTISING

You May Also Like

Azul Beach Resort Cap Cana, Karisma Hotels & Resorts, Cap Cana, Dominican Republic. Karisma Hotels & Resorts Offering AARP Members Discounts Hotel & Resort

JetBlue A220-300 JetBlue May Offer New Flights to Hawaii if Merger With... Airlines & Airports

Grand Bavaro Princess Experience Platinum Princess Hotel & Resort

Book 2 Nights at Any Baha Mar Hotel, Get the 3rd Night Free Nassau Paradise Island Poised for a Record Tourism Year Destination & Tourism

Valentine Sandals Resorts’ Trend Report Takes... Hotel & Resort

Couples will have time to focus on themselves while the Grand Lucayan staff works on all of the details for the celebration. There are numerous venues within the Grand Lucayan Resort to host weddings and receptions. Couples can choose to celebrate their special day at the Lighthouse Gazebo or the Colonial-style Manor House with a sensational open-floor setting. There is also the Lanai Lawn overlooking the Caribbean Sea and the larger Great Lawn. The Pavilion is an intimate setting with windows that look out over Grand Bahama Island and a sprawling conference center offers more than 40,000 square feet of space and a grand ballroom with a large stage.

The romance team at the Grand Lucayan can also craft the perfect custom menu for your wedding day. The celebration can feature top-notch Bahamian cuisine or serve the couple's personal favorites.

Another advantage of the Grand Lucayan is its accommodation options. Lighthouse Pointe at Grand Lucayan welcomes visitors with all-inclusive access. Guests can choose from a variety of rooms, including Island View or Ocean View rooms, Marina View rooms and Ocean Breeze Suites. The suites are spacious with more than 800 square feet and sleeper sofas, a double balcony, a bedroom with a king-size bed and breathtaking views of the sea.

Guests at Lighthouse Pointe can also take advantage of all the inclusions during their stay such as non-motorized watersports, complimentary Wi-Fi access, all meals and snacks, select alcoholic beverages, specialty cocktails and more.

At Grand Lucayan, the entire wedding process is seamless for couples. From custom wedding cakes to authentic Bahamian entertainment, no detail is overlooked and everything is personally designed for each couple.

For more information on Caribbean, Bahamas

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Janeen Christoff

Janeen Christoff
Japan, kimono, Japanese Village, TTC Tour Brands

Asia Is the Only Place Where Hotel Prices Remain Below 2019...

Lineup Announced for 2023 Kimpton Off the Record Concert Series

Karisma Hotels & Resorts Offering AARP Members Discounts

Preferred Hotels & Resorts Adds Six New Independent Member Properties

Two Unforgettable 'Four Seasons Drive Experience' Itineraries Unveiled for 2023

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS