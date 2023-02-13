Say 'I Do' at the Grand Lucayan in the Bahamas
Hotel & Resort Janeen Christoff February 13, 2023
Say 'I Do' in grand style at the Grand Lucayan in the Bahamas. Couples can celebrate their special day on the shores of Lucayan Beach, where gentle waves lap the pristine sandy beach.
The Bahamian beach resort is home to several wedding venues to choose from and has an attentive, experienced staff on hand waiting to help make even the planning fun and seamless for couples.
Couples will have time to focus on themselves while the Grand Lucayan staff works on all of the details for the celebration. There are numerous venues within the Grand Lucayan Resort to host weddings and receptions. Couples can choose to celebrate their special day at the Lighthouse Gazebo or the Colonial-style Manor House with a sensational open-floor setting. There is also the Lanai Lawn overlooking the Caribbean Sea and the larger Great Lawn. The Pavilion is an intimate setting with windows that look out over Grand Bahama Island and a sprawling conference center offers more than 40,000 square feet of space and a grand ballroom with a large stage.
The romance team at the Grand Lucayan can also craft the perfect custom menu for your wedding day. The celebration can feature top-notch Bahamian cuisine or serve the couple's personal favorites.
Another advantage of the Grand Lucayan is its accommodation options. Lighthouse Pointe at Grand Lucayan welcomes visitors with all-inclusive access. Guests can choose from a variety of rooms, including Island View or Ocean View rooms, Marina View rooms and Ocean Breeze Suites. The suites are spacious with more than 800 square feet and sleeper sofas, a double balcony, a bedroom with a king-size bed and breathtaking views of the sea.
Guests at Lighthouse Pointe can also take advantage of all the inclusions during their stay such as non-motorized watersports, complimentary Wi-Fi access, all meals and snacks, select alcoholic beverages, specialty cocktails and more.
At Grand Lucayan, the entire wedding process is seamless for couples. From custom wedding cakes to authentic Bahamian entertainment, no detail is overlooked and everything is personally designed for each couple.
Sponsored Content
-
Caribbean Paradise at Finest ResortsPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Plan with a Pro in ’23 and Save up to 70%Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
Paul Gauguin Cruises Celebrates 25 Years Of Exploring French Polynesia
For more information on Caribbean, Bahamas
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS