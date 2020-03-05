Scotland’s Cloncaird Castle is Transformed Into a Digital Detox Forest Retreat
WHY IT RATES: An idyllic haven in the Scottish countryside is now open for public stays, offering an optimal escape from modern-day stressors and an eco-centric environment in which guests can recharge and rebalance. — Laurie Baratti, TravelPulse Associate Writer
Having undergone extensive renovation works and collaborated with a whole host of exciting partners to create the ultimate getaway experience, Cloncaird Castle, a 16th-century castle situated in Ayrshire, Scotland, will now offer its guests the chance to enjoy a digital detox and forest bathing, along with a holistic spa in a converted tower.
Giving guests the chance to escape the demands of everyday life, Cloncaird Castle has teamed up with Adventure Carrick, who specializes in outdoor adventure activity experiences throughout Ayrshire, in order to offer a digital detox day and retreat that promotes the many benefits of switching off your phone and disconnecting from the modern world.
Each digital detox day or retreat incorporates a full program of activities that make the most of Cloncaird Castle's 140 acres of stunning surroundings. As part of the detox and retreat, a guide will introduce you to a whole host of physical activities, while teaching you different ways of practicing mindfulness for a better quality of life.
As well as providing an escape from the modern world, the Castle's atrium and grounds provide the perfect space for weddings and events with a truly unique feel. Top Scottish fashion designer, Joyce Young also used the Castle as a backdrop for her latest collection, producing stunning images that show both the castle and her designs in an incredible light.
Andrew Mellon, Manager at Cloncaird Castle said, "We are extremely pleased that the Estate is also becoming much greener and embracing Eco-Tourism, utilizing our 140 acres. We have also collaborated with over 30 local makers, artisans and businesses to create the new Cloncaird.
"A highlight last weekend was Joyce Young's 2020 Collection being previewed and photographed in the Castle and grounds. Some amazing images were achieved."
Providing guests with exclusivity, luxury and Scottish charm, Cloncaird Castle has refurbished eight holiday cottages on the estate, along with an Honesty shop championing local food and drink products. Local and Scottish provenance along with green credentials is the way forward for this hidden gem.
For more information, visit cloncairdcastle.co.uk.
SOURCE: Cloncaird Castle press release.
