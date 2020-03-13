Secrets St. Martin Debuts in the French Caribbean
Stunning white-sand beaches, crystal clear Caribbean water, energetic nightlife and delicious cuisine are just some of the things you’ll encounter during a stay on the island of St. Martin.
Surrounded by the Caribbean Sea, this island welcomes visitors from all over to enjoy warm sunny days and vibrant evenings.
Now, in addition to the beautiful island, travelers can also enjoy Unlimited-Luxury at the newly opened Secrets St. Martin Resort & Spa. Located 35 minutes from the Princess Juliana International Airport on the French side of the island, this resort is welcoming guests after a $63,000,000 renovation.
Secrets St. Martin Resort & Spa is AMResorts’ first resort on the island of St. Martin. Set on Anse Marcel Beach, the property offers tourists access to outdoor markets and both French and local cuisine.
The resort has 258 suites with upscale amenities including 24-hour room service, stocked mini-bar, maid service and more.
Guests choosing to stay in a Junior Suite will have either a garden, mountain or ocean view. For an enhanced level of luxury, the Preferred Club upgrade is available. Room options in this category include Swim Out Suite, Marina Swim Out Suite, Marina Mountain Suite, Ocean Marina Suite and Presidential Swim Out Suite.
Booking in the Preferred Club category means having extra perks such as personalized check-in and check-out, rooms located in premium locations and an upgraded mini-bar, among other things. Guests staying in this category also get access to a private lounge with hot and cold hors d’oeuvres to enjoy along with delicious desserts and liquors.
Secrets St. Martin Resort & Spa’s guests have plenty to choose from as far as food and drinks go. The resort has six dining options: three à la carte restaurants, a grill, a café and a buffet. There are also five bars and lounges, including a pool bar, a sports bar, a swim-up bar, a lobby bar and a beach bar.
Guests can indulge in delicious cuisine and cocktails while taking in the surrounding views of the island.
Beach lovers are in luck, as this property is located on a calm, white sand beach, offering visitors the opportunity to splash around, snorkel or enjoy water sports during their stay.
This resort is also conveniently located near the famous Orient Bay Beach, and its location provides guests with a view of the nearby island of Anguilla which is only a 20-minute boat ride away.
In addition to this property, there are several other AMResorts properties opening in 2020 as well.
Contact a travel advisor or click here to learn more about the newly opened Secrets St. Martin Resort & Spa.
