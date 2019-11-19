Serenade Caribbean Hotels' Flagship Resort Coming to Punta Cana in June 2020
The newly-formed Serenade Caribbean Hotels has announced the launch of its flagship hotel with the new five-star Serenade Punta Cana Beach & Spa Resort, a 603-room all-inclusive property scheduled to open in June 2020 in the pristine Punta Cana area of the Dominican Republic.
Set along a premium section of Punta Cana, just 10 minutes from the Punta Cana Airport and 15 minutes from downtown, Serenade Punta Cana Beach & Spa Resort will offer families, couples and guests of all ages a complete vacation experience highlighted by luxurious accommodations, gastronomic specialties at six restaurants and five snack bars, day and nighttime diversions, casino, Etra Spa, discotheque, theater and meeting and event space.
"We have been working hard the past year to develop the Serenade Punta Cana Beach & Spa Resort brand for travelers who want an amazing all-inclusive vacation in Punta Cana," said Aimee Tejeda, director of sales and marketing, adding: "We have built the resort from the ground up maintaining our vision of a value-added experience highlighted by luxury accommodations, amenities and services that will appeal to all guests. We are excited to bring Serenade Punta Cana Beach & Spa Resort to the Dominican Republic starting in June 2020."
Facing the Atlantic Ocean, Serenade Punta Cana Beach & Spa Resort is surrounded by the beauty of lush flora featuring gardens, coconut trees, palm trees, vegetation and Playa Cabeza de Toro, a white sand beach perfect for sunbathing and enjoying the crystal turquoise waters of the ocean.
The resort broke ground on October 17, 2018 and is being designed with modern architecture and interiors that are aligned with an elegant and refined atmosphere in a Caribbean setting. The resort's style utilizes local materials, stones, colors and textures in a neutral palette accented by warm-colored decorations.
Guests will enjoy an all-inclusive vacation at Serenade Punta Cana Beach & Spa Resort featuring all meals and snacks; alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages; standard Wi-Fi internet access, use of the fully-equipped fitness center, daily activities, entrance for the kids and teens clubs, use of non-motorized water sports, nightly entertainment (casino, disco, shows); and gratuities, taxes and surcharges.
Accommodations
Serenade Punta Cana Beach & Spa Resort features 603 rooms divided over seven four-story buildings all with a terrace and providing views of the Atlantic Ocean, the property's lush gardens or swimming pools.
Rooms are offered in 12 categories with the largest options accommodating six guests.
—Luxury Double Queen - 326 rooms in this category offering ocean view, garden view or swim out pool options with two queen beds, terrace and sleeps up to four guests
—Luxury King - designed for two guests, there are 100 rooms in this category providing a swim out pool with one king bed and terrace
—Ocean View Superior Suites - there are 24 available, each offering two king beds, terrace, outdoor Jacuzzi and fits up to four guests
—Deluxe Junior Suites with two living rooms - designed for four to six people, there are 72 deluxe junior suites offering views of the ocean or gardens with two king beds, two living areas and a terrace
—Deluxe Junior Suites with one living room - accommodating two or four guests, these 12 deluxe junior suites provide views of the ocean or gardens with two king beds, one living area and a terrace
—Master Suites - providing views of the pool or ocean, these 36 suites feature two king beds, terrace, two living rooms and accommodates up to four people
—Premium Suites Preferred Club - these eight suites offer views of the garden or ocean, a king bed, terrace and sleeps up to two guests
—Premium Suites Outdoor Jacuzzi - offering ocean or garden views, these 12 suites feature a king bed, outside terrace, Jacuzzi and accommodates up to two people
—Family Premium Suites - these three suites accommodate up to six guests with one king and two queen beds, terrace, two living areas and offered with an ocean or garden view
—Serenade Exclusive Suites - these seven ocean front suites sleep up to two people and includes one king bed, and outdoor Jacuzzi
—Serenade Exclusive Family Suite - one ocean front room for up to four people is available in this category and includes two king beds, terrace and outdoor Jacuzzi
—Serenade Presidential Suites - two ocean front presidential suites are available, each accommodating up to four people with two king beds, living room, terrace, outdoor Jacuzzi and private swimming pool
Accommodations include individually controlled air-conditioning, mini-refrigerator, flat-screen cable television, coffee, tea or espresso maker, hair dryer, electronic safe, clock radio, direct dial telephone and complimentary standard Wi-Fi. Bathrooms feature soaps and shampoos, double sinks and showers.
Culinary Experience
Guests of Serenade Punta Cana Beach & Spa Resort will delight in the value afforded by the dining options available including four á la carte and two buffet-style restaurants as well as five snack bars located throughout the resort.
The names of the restaurants are currently being developed with the concepts including a primary buffet serving international specialties for all guests, steak house with grill and barbecue options (á la carte), Italian restaurant (á la carte), Japanese restaurant (á la carte), Mediterranean restaurant (á la carte) and the ocean front Serenade restaurant (exclusive for Preferred Club VIP members) serving international cuisine both á la carte and buffet-style.
The snack bars include a sports bar, beach club with sea views, Premier Concierge club for VIP members, lobby bar with an exclusive lounge, and a bar and lounge in the discotheque.
Swimming Pools
In addition to direct access to the beach, guests cool off in one of three swimming pools. The main pool is where guests can relax on sun beds under umbrellas, use the Jacuzzi or enjoy a cocktail from the pool bar. The children's pool features a splash park with water slides and games as well as an integrated Jacuzzi. There is also an exclusive pool with a Jacuzzi for guests staying in the premium room categories.
Water Sports
The resort offers a selection of water sports activities for guests of all ages to fully enjoy the waters of Punta Cana beach. Free options include the hobie cats, paddle board, kayaking, windsurfers and snorkeling. Banana boat rides, parasailing, fishing, glass boat and charter boats are available for an additional charge.
Kids & Teen Clubs
Children and teenagers will have their own dedicated clubs featuring activities designed for each age group.
Spa and Wellness
Serenade Punta Cana Beach & Spa Resort will offer the 9,000 sq. ft. Etra Spa which implements an avant-garde concept based on health, beauty and well-being combined with extensive and innovative facial and body therapies. The staff of Etra Spa will be professionally trained to offer aesthetic treatments and services by the prestigious German cosmetics line Babor. The spa will include a modern pool, sauna, Jacuzzi, massage areas and separate changing rooms for guests. Spa services are additional and not part of the all-inclusive.
Casino
Glowing lights and a luxurious modern atmosphere will highlight a 6,800 sq.ft. casino with both table games and slot machines for gambling
Meeting & Events Rooms
The team at Serenade Punta Cana Beach & Spa Resort is developing a modern modular conference room equipped with top-of-the-line audio and visual technology. The 9,200 sq. ft. meeting space can accommodate up to 840 people and be divided into two smaller rooms for more intimate events.
Other Resort Facilities
Guests can dance the night away at the on-property discotheque or take in a show at the resort's theater.
The resort will have onsite shops and boutiques, a tour desk offering sightseeing options to the destination's attractions, car rental desk, doctor's office and laundry facilities.
Couples looking to tie-the-knot can exchange vows at the resort's wedding gazebo and work with the wedding coordinators to plan their dream wedding.
For more information, visit serenadepuntacana.com or email sales@serenade.com.do.
SOURCE: Serenade Caribbean Hotels press release.
