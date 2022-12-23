Seven Types of Hostels To Experience in the New Year
December 23, 2022
We are just a few days away from celebrating the beginning of a new year, and nothing better than starting it with one of the best resolutions: to travel more.
One of your allies to fulfill that resolution are hostels, places of accommodation that offer unique experiences at a lower cost, allowing travelers to open up to new worlds and cultures while meeting other types of people.
Budget-Friendly Hostels
If you're a student or want to save money, budget-friendly hostels are an ideal option. Nowadays, you can find them through OTAs (Online Travel Agencies) and social networks.
Places like India, Malaysia, and Thailand are excellent destinations to start your adventure. Being some of the cheapest places to travel, you can find rooms from as low as $2 to $10 a night.
Hostels for Adventurers
If you like extreme experiences, adventure hostels might be for you. In their surroundings, you can find great activities such as surfing, skiing, swimming and climbing.
Ecotourism hostels
Traveling has to be friendly to your wallet and the environment. For Earth enthusiasts, eco-friendly hostels are the ideal type, as guests can save money and help the planet at the same time. Hostels encourage ecotourism by helping to reduce travel-related waste.
For example, 7 Fells Hostel in Finland uses green energy, recycles, and exclusively uses eco-friendly cleaning products to promote sustainability.
Luxury Hostels
These hostels offer unique, exclusive, and elegant services. They are ideal for travelers who can spend a little more to enjoy amenities such as larger private rooms, luxurious décor, and more comfortable facilities.
Peculiar, Quirky and Different Hostels
Quirky hostels are known worldwide, especially in areas with a lot of history. Some of the most bizarre are Travelers' Cave Pension, located in Cappadocia (Turkey), and Bayram's Treehouses, also in Turkey.
Family Hostels
Traveling the world and being with the people you love are not mutually exclusive. Many hostels specialize in hosting families and offer unique amenities such as larger rooms to fit everyone in the same space. Other typical amenities include game rooms, family-friendly activities, and tighter restrictions like earlier curfews.
An elegant, family-friendly destination might be the Villa Saint Exupery Gardens in Nice, France, which has family-friendly rooms and appropriate family activities, such as horseback riding, sailing and yoga.
Historic Guesthouses
Historic hostels are best for history buffs or travelers looking to learn about the most intimate secrets of the countries they visit. Many of these accommodations are set in former convents, castles, and the like, ideal for a truly unique experience.
In Scotland, you can sleep and dine where the royals did at the Castle Rock Hostel in Edinburgh while enjoying the beautiful decor and ambiance of the era.
As you can see, there are thousands of options to travel in a comfortable and cheap way. This 2023, don't let that resolution to get to know new cultures and countries slip away.
