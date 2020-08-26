Sexy and Sanitized: Clothes Optional, Masks Mandatory at Nude Resorts
Hotel & Resort Original Group Rich Thomaselli August 26, 2020
Coronavirus pandemic be damned.
Adults-only, clothing-optional resorts are pressing forward with their original naked ambitions – sorry, couldn’t resist – to party hearty.
Albeit, with a slight twist to now Party Safely.
Google, Volara Team Up for Contactless Hotel OptionsHotel & Resort
Dominican Republic Will Soon Eliminate the Requirement for a...Destination & Tourism
Resorts like Hedonism II in Jamaica and Original Group’s Temptation Cancun Resort and Desire Riviera Maya Pearl Resort in Mexico have reopened with new health and safety protocols in place due to COVID-19. In fact, Temptation is billing its new enhancements as ‘Sexy & Sanitized’ and Desire is branding its initiative as ‘Seductive & Sanitized.’
Hedonism II, arguably the most famous and iconic of the clothing-optional, adults-only resorts, is simply calling its new sanitation and safety protocols “Party Safely.”
Kevin Levee, general manager of Hedonism II, said in a statement that the resort undertook “preparations and consulting with local and international organizations to make sure our enhanced safety measures are up to the highest standards. … (We) are confident that the iconic Hedonism II experience will shine through, even if it’s with some adjustments.”
Those adjustments included enforcement of mandated social distancing in all common areas, including the lobby, restaurants, bars, and pools; Temperature checks using infrared sensors; No more self-service at buffets; and personal protection equipment supplies for each guest. Masks are mandatory per the Jamaican Government.
The resort has set aside 20 rooms at the edge of the property for quarantining purposes, Hedonism II owner Harry Lange told CNN.
"We had government inspectors come through twice during the second half of June and set up the protocols," Lange said. "In that way, we're not different than the other resorts."
Original Group, owners of both the Temptation and Desire properties, also did its due diligence before reopening earlier this summer.
“We have spent the last couple months undertaking preparations and consulting with local and international organizations to make sure our enhanced safety measures are up to the highest standards,” Rodrigo de la Peña, CEO of Original Group, said in a statement. “(We) are confident that we will all adapt to our ‘new normal’ with minimal disruptions to the Temptation and Desire Experience.”
The most prominent protocols Original Group has installed include: daily health screenings and temperature monitoring of all employees and guests upon arrival; retraining of all employees on new international health and safety guidelines; staff must wear face mask at all times; guest will be given branded face masks upon arrival for optional use; social distancing markers will be set up in common areas such as lobby for check-in/check-out, and restaurants and bars will have a 50 percent maximum capacity.
Original Group will also be launching brand-specific ad campaigns – Temptation Cancun Resort’s “Reloaded & Sexier Than Ever” and Desire Resorts’ “We are Back and More Seductive Than Ever” – to assure guests that with their help the Temptation and Desire Experience will adapt where necessary while maintaining its true essence.
But if the virus has taught us anything, even the greatest of health and safety protocols are not 100 percent effective.
Earlier this week, the world’s largest nudist resort was hit with a COVID-19 outbreak, with nearly 150 people testing positive. According to CNN, 95 people who stayed at the Cap d'Agde Naturist Village, on the Mediterranean coast of France's Occitanie region, tested positive. Fifty more who just visited the resort also tested positive on their return home.
Sometimes called the "Naked City," Cap d'Agde is the world's largest clothing-optional beach resort, attracting as many as 40,000 guests on any given day
For more information on Original Group, Jamaica, Mexico
For more Hotel & Resort News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS