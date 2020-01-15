Singer Meat Loaf Sues Hyatt After Fall From Stage
Hotel & Resort Rich Thomaselli January 15, 2020
Almost eight months after falling off a stage during a Q&A session as a Texas horror convention, singer/actor Meat Loaf has decided to sue the hotel where it was held and the promoters of the event.
Meat Loaf, aka Michael Lee Aday, along with his wife Deborah Lee Gillespie Aday, filed suit in Texas state district court in Fort Worth on Monday. Hyatt Corp. and Texas Frightmare Weekend LLC were named in the suit.
Meat Loaf, 72, is seeking unspecified monetary damages and is blaming negligence for the fall. He reportedly suffered a broken collarbone and other injuries that have allegedly prevented him from working since May of 2019.
The singer apparently 42 days in the hospital and at physical therapy after he said he put his foot down on a black curtain at the back of the stage that had nothing beneath it.
“In setting up the stage, the defendants hung curtains from a tall frame at the back edge of the stage,” the lawsuit said. “The curtains came past the bottom of the stage where participants were walking and hid where the stage ended."
