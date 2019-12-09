Small Luxury Hotels of the World Introduces New Destinations and Hotels this December
Hotel & Resort December 09, 2019
WHY IT RATES: As the decade comes to a close, Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH) introduces a set of new member hotels that span the entire globe and stand ready to supply exciting, upscale adventures in the year ahead. — Laurie Baratti, TravelPulse Associate Writer
Gangtey Lodge – Phobjikha Valley, Bhutan
12 rooms from USD $520 per night
www.slh.com / 877-234-7033
Sheltered by towering mountains, dense forests and hidden amongst a cluster of farmhouses, Gangtey Lodge is the very first SLH property in the Kingdom of Bhutan, and is tucked away in one of the most remote destinations in the world. This all-suite Lodge offers breathtaking views of Gangtey Valley from every angle. Whether taking breakfast on the balcony, soaking in the bathtub or finding a cozy nook next to the fireplace, guests will be wrapped in natural beauty. Inspired by traditional farmhouses, the rooms at the Lodge feature wooden beds, exposed beams and delicately painted designs on the walls. Soft lighting compliments the earthy red and yellow furnishings to create a feeling of warmth. Modern amenities, like slate underfloor heating, add a touch of luxury without offsetting the traditional design. Of course, there is always the option to venture outside of the Lodge and experience Bhutanese culture first-hand. Attend Evening Prayer at the Shedra with the chance to meet with the monks afterward, or take part in a Buddhist meditation class.
SLH Insider Tip: For something more adventurous, Gangtey Lodge offers guided hikes across the mountain paths. After an exhilarating day of exploring, return to the comfort of the Lodge and a Bhutanese Hot Stone Bath – pure bliss.
Barbuda Belle – Barbuda, Caribbean
8 rooms from USD $890 per night
www.slh.com / 877-234-7033
Pink sands meet sparkling turquoise waters at Barbuda Belle. This beautiful Caribbean retreat is made up of just a handful of private wooden residences, each set up for the ultimate in lavish beach luxury. The cabana-style bungalows take their design cues from the tropical setting: rustic and elegant, yet with all the hallmarks of contemporary comfort. Take in the sea views from a private balcony before heading back to the cool of a beachside cabana. Back at the hotel, expect fine dining à la carte, with a chef who catches breakfast in the early morning hours, prepared to perfection and delivered to the table, cabana, or beachfront lounger. Spa time at Barbuda Belle means drifting away to the sound of gently lapping waves while in the expert hands of the therapists. Choose from a carefully curated menu of treatments using award-winning L’Occitane products. Masters in the art of hospitality, the hotel staff are on hand to make guests feel as cared for as this unique and beautiful pocket of the Caribbean - a new destination for SLH.
SLH Insider Tip: With 62 square miles of beaches and mangrove forest to enjoy, do as much – or as little – exploring from Barbuda Belle. Take a kayak tour among the mangroves, dive the lively reef and wrecks, or visit the nearby frigate sanctuary and watch over 20,000 birds fly, nest and feed.
100 Rizes Seaside Resort – Mani, Greece
30 rooms from USD $110 per night
www.slh.com / 877-234-7033
Modern luxury meets traditional Grecian style on the dramatic Mani Peninsula. 100 Rizes Seaside Resort is the perfect place from which to explore this lesser-known side of the country. Its architectural style has been inspired by stone Maniat tower houses and creates the feel of a traditional Grecian village. Each room is an invitation to unwind, with beautiful views of the surrounding hills and Ionian Sea. Their stone walls contrast beautifully with wooden floors and furnishings in neutral tones of cream and terracotta. Some of the roomier suites are more like apartments and cater to small groups – opt for the largest suite with a private garden. Wake up to a hearty Greek buffet breakfast each morning. When it comes to lunch or dinner, simply arrive at 100 Rizes Seaside Resort’s à la carte restaurant for fine dining with an international twist. Enjoy coffee, refreshments and cocktails all day – either in the room, by the pool, or on the beach. And because the hotel has its own private beach, the waves are only a short stroll away. Or opt to relax by the freshwater outdoor pool and breathe in the scent of the centuries-old olive groves.
SLH Insider Tip: The spa at 100 Rizes Seaside Resort draws on local ingredients – including its surrounding olive trees, thalassotherapy and opuntia. Schedule a massage or work out in its fully-equipped fitness room. The indoor heated pool is ideal for a swim if the temperature drops.
The Lumiares Hotel & Spa - Lisbon, Portugal
47 rooms from USD $255 per night
www.slh.com / 877-234-7033
This stylish boutique hotel is located in the thriving and fashionable Bairro Alto district. The style and taste honor the ancient Countess of Lumiares with modern luxurious comforts - a combination that perfectly captures the versatility and vibrancy of the city. From studio to penthouse, the apartment-style rooms are designed to be a ‘home away from home’. Each features a kitchenette and a comfortable living area, and the rooms are fitted with soundproof windows to assure comfort and tranquillity. On the fifth floor, Lumi Rooftop offers a delicious and contemporary menu from Chef João Silva where the focus is on the ingredients, all high quality, in season and locally sourced where possible. The Lumiares Spa is an intimate retreat and fitness area that offers an integrated health, wellness and relaxation haven with a selection of high-quality treatments, sauna, steam room and fitness facility.
SLH Insider Tip: The Rooftop Bar offers a selection of cocktail creations to sip and watch the world go by. Spend an evening taking in the sights and sounds of the city from the comfort of the Lumi Rooftop Bar.
Rawah Ranch – Colorado, USA
9 rooms from USD $1,234 per night
www.slh.com / 877-234-7033
The spirit of the Wild West is alive and well at Rawah Ranch. Standing beneath the pines in the Laramie River Valley of Northern Colorado, this is the place to channel an inner cowboy – or simply connect with the great outdoors. Colorado’s diverse landscape and history find their way into the nine cozy wooden cabins, which ooze old world charm and make guests feel instantly at home. Vintage rocking-chairs are ideal for end-of-the-day relaxation, while inside it’s mountain chic from floor to ceiling. Rugs in indigenous prints pair beautifully with sumptuous beds, wooden furniture and log-burning stoves. The Aspens and Indians lodges are ideal for getaways amongst the trees, while Mackward is the hotel’s signature family cabin. Endless activities abound for the entire family. However far one ventures, the internationally-inspired menus in the hotel restaurant will not keep guests away for long. Return to toast the sunset and share tales of adventure over a hearty dinner with family and friends.
SLH Insider Tip: There are plenty of things for little ones to do, such as roasting marshmallows and panning for gold, as well as puzzles, indoor games and reading. Those of sturdy heart have the chance to go white-water rafting, horseback riding or camp under the stars.
For more information, visit slh.com.
SOURCE: Small Luxury Hotels of the World press release.
For more Hotel & Resort News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS