Small Luxury Hotels of the World Launches #SLHforHeroes Giveaway
Hotel & Resort Laurie Baratti May 27, 2020
Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH) today announced the launch of its new #SLHforHeroes campaign, which is intended to recognize those among us working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic who have gone above and beyond to aid others and support their communities amid unprecedented circumstances.
This global giveaway contest will award 1,000 room nights to everyday heroes, from emergency first responders and healthcare professionals to teachers, service workers and delivery people.
“We have an enormous sense of gratitude for those around the world who have worked tirelessly in the face of the pandemic,” notes Jean-Francois Ferret, CEO of SLH.
There will be 500 recipients awarded complimentary, two-night stays at the SLH participating property of their choosing for use once travel restrictions are lifted.
Over 520 SLH member hotels, spread across more than 90 countries, offer a variety of enviable experiences, from beach resorts to countryside retreats, urban excitement and awe-inspiring historic sites.
“From frontline health workers through to delivery drivers, and the army of charity workers and volunteers supporting the elderly, homeless and disadvantaged, these outstanding individuals put their lives on the line every day,” said Ferret. “This is our way of giving back and providing them with something special to anticipate. We are proud of this campaign and of our independently owned hotels exemplifying the SLH philosophy of community and integrity.”
Nominations can be submitted now through June 30, 2020, by visiting SLH’s website and completing a questionnaire about the everyday hero being put forth for consideration.
In conjunction with the #SLHforHeroes campaign giveaway, SLH gift cards are available, offering an extra 20 percent value added to cards purchased for $100 or more, for those who would prefer to send a personal thank you to hero members of their community.
For more information, visit slh.com.
