Sonesta Adds Its Second Hotel to the Big Easy
Hotel & Resort June 13, 2019
WHY IT RATES: The Sonesta Es Suites is a brand new 190-room residence-style hotel that will be welcoming guests in New Orleans in late 2019. - Mackenzie Cullen, Editorial Associate
Sonesta is celebrating its second New Orleans property being added to its growing portfolio with the announcement of Sonesta ES Suites New Orleans, a new extended-stay hotel planned to open in the end of 2019. Designed to attract both business and leisure guests, Sonesta ES Suites New Orleans will cater to a diverse range of clientele visiting the Big Easy for quick trips or prolonged stays.
The new Sonesta ES Suites New Orleans will be located adjacent to the $3.5 billion BioDistrict and less than three blocks from the French Quarter, near New Orleans’s Central Business District, Harrah’s Casino, Earnest N. Morial Convention Center, Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Smoothie King Center, Mississippi Riverfront, and puts guests in perfect proximity to world-renowned festivals such as Mardi Gras and Jazz Festival. The hotel will offer 190 guest rooms, including penthouse, two-bedroom, one-bedroom and studio suites. An outdoor terrace will sit on the building’s third floor offering communal yard space, seating areas and BBQ grills as well as a hot tub and lounge chairs.
Designed to be as flexible as the diverse needs of its guests, each of the residence-style hotel’s feature oversized suites, adaptable work areas and common spaces, and a friendly, attentive staff that aim to make guests feel at home. From spacious studios to one- and two-bedroom suites, accommodations at Sonesta ES Suites offer travelers separate living and sleeping areas, fully equipped kitchens providing room and versatility for those traveling on business for short or extended periods of time, as well as for families on vacation or relocating.
Sonesta is a familiar and welcome name to the historically rich city of New Orleans, having delivered authentic hospitality to visitors for more than 50 years at Royal Sonesta New Orleans located on Bourbon Street in the heart of the French Quarter. The hotel is home to several dining and entertainment venues, where guests can take in the local flavors from Cajun to Creole at multiple restaurants and bars or enjoy live music at The Jazz Playhouse.
“With the addition of the Sonesta ES Suites New Orleans, all of us at Sonesta are thrilled to be able to build upon our existing legacy in New Orleans, by delivering even greater variety of accommodation for travelers visiting such a unique and vibrant city,” said Carlos Flores, President & Chief Executive Officer of Sonesta International Hotels Corporation. “With this hotel our Sonesta ES Suites extended-stay portfolio of hotel will have grown to 43 hotels in the US.”
Sonesta is a growing, global hospitality brand with 80 properties in seven countries, centered on a dedication to delivering a superior guest experience. With a portfolio of diverse and distinctive properties as individual as its guests, there is no such thing as a typical Sonesta. Offering a full range of exceptional experiences found in many of the most memorable destinations in the world, Sonesta proudly exceeds guest’s expectations by delivering an authentic experience time and time again.
Discover Royal Sonesta and Sonesta Hotels & Resorts in Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore, Boston, Fort Lauderdale, Hilton Head Island, Houston, New Orleans, Philadelphia, San Francisco, San Jose, Scottsdale, St. Louis, St. Maarten (2), Chile, Colombia (7), Ecuador (2), Peru (6), and Egypt (2 + 3 cruise ships). Sonesta ES Suites is an extended stay hotel brand managed by Sonesta currently found in 42 locations across the US.
For more about Sonesta, visit sonesta.com or call +1.617.315.9200 or 800.Sonesta (800.766.3782) in the U.S. and Canada.
SOURCE: Sonesta press release.
For more information on New Orleans
For more Hotel & Resort News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS