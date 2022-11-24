Last updated: 08:00 AM ET, Thu November 24 2022

Spend Christmas and New Years With Family-Friendly Activities at Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun

November 24, 2022

Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun, aerial, playa hotels & resorts
Hyatt Ziva Cancun is a resort that has everything for families to spend a fun Christmas and New Year vacation. (Photo courtesy of Playa Hotels & Resorts).

The Mexican Caribbean is one of the most extraordinary places to enjoy the holidays. At Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun, families have fun moments with exciting experiences designed for all ages.

While the cold is increasing in the northern part of the continent, it stays at 86 degrees on average in the Mexican Caribbean. This is an excellent reason to spend Christmas and New Year holidays with the family in Hyatt Ziva Cancun.

This resort offers fun moments with exciting experiences designed for all ages.

Playa Hotels & Resorts, Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun, water slide
The facilities and amenities of Hyatt Ziva Cancun are ideal for families. (photo courtesy of Playa Hotels & Resorts).

At this all-inclusive resort, families have everything at their disposal to spend a memorable holiday, from infinity pools, luxurious suites, and great dining to world-class service and amenities. The activities that are enjoyed with the family are, among others, non-motorized water sports, aquaerobics, aqua cycling, water volleyball, and hours of fun with slides in the oceanfront Aquatic Park.

For the youngest of the family, Hyatt Ziva Cancun offers fun activities at the KidZ Club, where children play and enjoy group games supervised by expert caretakers, such as beach sports, crafts, and video games, among others. Also, for teenagers, there is the @Moods Teen Lounge, a space where they can play board games with other guests their age and make new friends.

Playa Hotels & Resorts, Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun
The resort's gastronomic offer includes 10 restaurants, as well as bars and lounges. (Photo courtesy of Playa Hotels & Resorts).

While kids and teenagers have fun in these specially dedicated spaces, adults can enjoy mixology classes, waterfront yoga sessions, relaxing massages, healing therapies in hot tubs, or exotic wellness treatments at the two-story Zen Spa, a space dedicated to recovering the balance between body and soul.

In addition, each family member finds their favorite food in one of the ten restaurants of the resort that offer menus with inspiration and ingredients from France, Italy, Mexico, and Asian cuisines, among others. The Corner, a restaurant offering a delicious range of hamburgers, is highly recommended for families, as is Balik, which provides a unique menu based on fresh seafood with a view of the sea. The other restaurants, bars, and cafes that include the resort's exclusive gastronomic offer are Miyako, Rue de Rivoli, Vivace, Ki, Afthonia, Balik, La Parrilla, Roots, Habaneros, The Club, Casa del Café, Off Court, Infusions, Breeze, The Red, and Delfin.

Playa Hotels & Resorts, Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun
In Zen Spa adults recharge body and soul energy. (Photo courtesy of Playa Hotels & Resorts).

Hyatt Ziva Cancun features 438 luxurious rooms with modern Caribbean décor, handcrafted furnishings, and splendid ocean views from private balconies leading to lush gardens or access to a swimming pool, depending on the category requested. In this all-inclusive resort, Christmas and New Year's Eve holidays are a memorable experience for the whole family.

Valentin Fuentes
