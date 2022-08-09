Spotlighting 2022 Travvy Award Nominees: All-Inclusive Resorts
Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz August 09, 2022
The 2022 Travvy Awards are here! Voting for travel advisors’ favorite cruise lines, destinations, tour operators, all-inclusive resorts and more is open for voting now through November 3.
Check out the nominees for the best all-inclusive resorts in each category below, and don’t forget to vote for your favorites.
Best All-Inclusive Adult/Couples Resort - Caribbean
— Hermitage Bay Antigua
— RIU Palace Paradise Island
— Sanctuary Cap Cana
— Sandals Grande St. Lucian
— Secrets Wild Orchid Montego Bay
Best All-Inclusive Adult/Couples Resort - Mexico
— Breathless Cancun Soul
— El Dorado Maroma
— Hotel Xcaret Arte
— La Casa de la Playa
— Le Blanc Spa Resort, Los Cabos
— RIU Palace Las Americas
— Secrets Akumal Riviera Maya
— UNICO 20°87° Hotel Riviera Maya
Best All-Inclusive Family Resort - Caribbean
— Beaches Turks & Caicos
— Dreams Macao Beach Punta Cana
— Dreams Punta Cana Resort & Spa
— Finest Punta Cana - Hotels & Resorts
— Moon Palace Jamaica
— RIU Palace Aruba
Best All-Inclusive Family Resort - Mexico
— Club Med Cancun
— Dreams Bahia Mita
— Dreams Villamagna Nuevo Vallarta
— Hard Rock Hotel Los Cabos
— Hotel Xcaret Mexico
— Hyatt Ziva Cancun
— RIU Palace Costa Mujeres
— Sandos Caracol Eco Resort All Inclusive
— The Grand at Moon Palace Cancun
Best All-Inclusive Luxury Resort - Caribbean
— Club Med Michès Playa Esmeralda - Dominican Republic
— Hermitage Bay Antigua
— La Casa de la Playa
— Live Aqua Beach Resort Punta Cana
Best All-Inclusive Luxury Resort - Mexico
— Atelier Playa Mujeres
— El Dorado Maroma
— Grand Fiesta Americana Coral Beach Cancun All Inclusive Spa
— Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit
— La Casa de la Playa
— Secrets Akumal Riviera Maya
— Zoëtry Paraíso De La Bonita Riviera Maya
Best All-Inclusive Resort - Destination Weddings
— Dreams Playa Mujeres Resort
— Hyatt Ziva Cancun
— Hotel Xcaret Mexico
— Sanctuary Cap Cana
— Secrets Maroma
Best All-Inclusive Resort - Honeymoons
— La Casa de la Playa
— Sandals Emerald Bay
— The Brando, Tetiaroa, Tahiti
— TRS Yucatan
— UNICO 20°87° Hotel Riviera Maya
Best All-Inclusive Resort - Spa & Wellness
— Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana
— La Casa de la Playa
— Le Blanc Spa Resort, Los Cabos
— Secrets Bahia Mita Surf & Spa
— The Brando, Tetiaroa, Tahiti
Best All-Inclusive - Overall
— Dreams Riviera Cancun Resort & Spa
— Hermitage Bay Antigua
— La Casa de la Playa
— Le Blanc Spa Resort, Los Cabos
— Sanctuary Cap Cana
— The Grand at Moon Palace Cancun
Which all-inclusive resorts are your favorites? Vote for them now!
