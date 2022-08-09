Last updated: 06:00 AM ET, Tue August 09 2022

Spotlighting 2022 Travvy Award Nominees: All-Inclusive Resorts

Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz August 09, 2022

The view from the double terrace and pool of the Presidential Suite. (photo via La Casa de la Playa)

The 2022 Travvy Awards are here! Voting for travel advisors’ favorite cruise lines, destinations, tour operators, all-inclusive resorts and more is open for voting now through November 3.

Check out the nominees for the best all-inclusive resorts in each category below, and don’t forget to vote for your favorites.

Aerial view of Sanctuary Cap Cana
PHOTO: Aerial view of Sanctuary Cap Cana. (photo via Playa Hotels & Resorts)


Best All-Inclusive Adult/Couples Resort - Caribbean

— Hermitage Bay Antigua
— RIU Palace Paradise Island
— Sanctuary Cap Cana
— Sandals Grande St. Lucian
— Secrets Wild Orchid Montego Bay

Best All-Inclusive Adult/Couples Resort - Mexico

— Breathless Cancun Soul
— El Dorado Maroma
— Hotel Xcaret Arte
— La Casa de la Playa
— Le Blanc Spa Resort, Los Cabos
— RIU Palace Las Americas
— Secrets Akumal Riviera Maya
— UNICO 20°87° Hotel Riviera Maya

Best All-Inclusive Family Resort - Caribbean

— Beaches Turks & Caicos
— Dreams Macao Beach Punta Cana
— Dreams Punta Cana Resort & Spa
— Finest Punta Cana - Hotels & Resorts
— Moon Palace Jamaica
— RIU Palace Aruba

Hotel Xcaret Mexico
PHOTO: Hotel Xcaret Mexico. (photo courtesy of Experiencias Xcaret)

Best All-Inclusive Family Resort - Mexico

— Club Med Cancun
— Dreams Bahia Mita
— Dreams Villamagna Nuevo Vallarta
— Hard Rock Hotel Los Cabos
— Hotel Xcaret Mexico
— Hyatt Ziva Cancun
— RIU Palace Costa Mujeres
— Sandos Caracol Eco Resort All Inclusive
— The Grand at Moon Palace Cancun

Best All-Inclusive Luxury Resort - Caribbean


— Club Med Michès Playa Esmeralda - Dominican Republic
— Hermitage Bay Antigua
— La Casa de la Playa
— Live Aqua Beach Resort Punta Cana

Best All-Inclusive Luxury Resort - Mexico

— Atelier Playa Mujeres
— El Dorado Maroma
— Grand Fiesta Americana Coral Beach Cancun All Inclusive Spa
— Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit
— La Casa de la Playa
— Secrets Akumal Riviera Maya
— Zoëtry Paraíso De La Bonita Riviera Maya

Wedding gazebo at Secrets Maroma Beach Riviera Cancun
PHOTO: Wedding gazebo at Secrets Maroma Beach Riviera Cancun. (photo via AMResorts)

Best All-Inclusive Resort - Destination Weddings

— Dreams Playa Mujeres Resort
— Hyatt Ziva Cancun
— Hotel Xcaret Mexico
— Sanctuary Cap Cana
— Secrets Maroma


Best All-Inclusive Resort - Honeymoons

— La Casa de la Playa
— Sandals Emerald Bay
— The Brando, Tetiaroa, Tahiti
— TRS Yucatan
— UNICO 20°87° Hotel Riviera Maya

Best All-Inclusive Resort - Spa & Wellness

— Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana
— La Casa de la Playa
— Le Blanc Spa Resort, Los Cabos
— Secrets Bahia Mita Surf & Spa
— The Brando, Tetiaroa, Tahiti

Enjoy an All-Inclusive Luxury Vacation in Tetiaroa at The Brando!
PHOTO: Enjoy an All-Inclusive Luxury Vacation in Tetiaroa at The Brando. (photo via Travel Impressions)

Best All-Inclusive - Overall

— Dreams Riviera Cancun Resort & Spa
— Hermitage Bay Antigua
— La Casa de la Playa
— Le Blanc Spa Resort, Los Cabos
— Sanctuary Cap Cana
— The Grand at Moon Palace Cancun

Which all-inclusive resorts are your favorites? Vote for them now!

