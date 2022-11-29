Standout Hotels and Resorts in Cancun, Mexico
November 29, 2022
Cancun is one of the most popular destinations in Mexico because it has some of the best beaches in the Caribbean and is a strategic point to visit places like Playa del Carmen, Tulum, or Chichen Itza, one of the wonders of the world.
There are so many lodging options in this area that it is expected that you will end up overwhelmed when it comes to choosing a place to stay. Here we'll take a look at some of the best properties available to visitors to Cancun in the beautiful Mexican Caribbean.
Le Blanc Spa Resort Cancun
Le Blanc Spa Resort is one of the best all-inclusive properties in Cancun for an adults only experience. It's ranked as one of the top 100 hotels in the world and has been awarded the AAA Five Diamond award.
The resort boasts a beautiful complex in the heart of Cancun's hotel zone, with approximately 260 luxurious rooms overlooking its beautiful private beach and lagoon. It also has a modern gym, yoga and pilates classes, a fantastic spa surrounded by bamboo gardens, three outdoor pools, two of them infinity, a jewelry store called Fini and a clothing store.
As for culinary establishments, the resort offers a half-dozen restaurants serving French fusion, Italian, Japanese, Chinese and Thai cuisine. There are also five bars, among them Blanc Sol and Blanc Luna, with a wide variety of premium drinks.
Live Aqua Beach Resort Cancun
This is another excellent option for adults, ideal for honeymooners. A spectacular resort that has rooms with elegant and luxurious decoration, and an aromatherapy system.
The Live Aqua Beach Resort Cancun has the rejuvenating Aqua spa that offers hydrotherapy treatments, massages and aromatherapy, hot tubs, steam baths, a modern gym, yoga classes and outdoor pools.
The property also features five bars and nine restaurants among which are Siete serving Mexican dishes, MB with European and Asian dishes and Azur, located next to the pool where international specialties are served.
Grand Fiesta Americana Coral Beach Cancun
Located in the heart of the hotel zone, in front of the Cancun Convention Center and a few steps from the nightlife, the Grand Fiesta Americana Coral Beach Cancun is one of the best hotels in Cancun for families, with luxurious rooms featuring a terrace and living room with panoramic ocean views.
An impressive complex in the style of the best hotels in Las Vegas, it boasts a huge 3,700-square-meter spa offering body treatments, hydrotherapy, beauty and hairdressing services, a fantastic gym overlooking the ocean, a huge outdoor pool and a children's club.
There are also six bars and several restaurants, including a AAA Five Diamond-certified French restaurant with live jazz music.
JW Marriott Cancun Resort & Spa
One of the most luxurious and expensive hotels in Cancun is the JW Marriott Cancun Resort & Spa. Located in front of a beautiful beach, very close to La Isla shopping mall, this impressive hotel has more than 440 rooms distributed across 14 floors with terraces and ocean views.
The complex has two beautiful swimming pools, one of them with a six-meter diving pool with artificial reef, tennis courts, children's club and Wi-Fi throughout the hotel. Also in this hotel you can enjoy a spa with treatments based on Mayan rituals and a gym with a Health Bar, where you can have protein shakes and fruit smoothies.
At the JW Marriot you will have many dining options such as the Gustino Italian Grill or the Sedona Grill specializing in American dishes, among others. There are also several bars such as the JW Lobby Bar, which offers 150 exclusive handcrafted margaritas, and the Mikado and Champion's Sports Bar, two sports-themed venues.
Moon Palace Cancun
Considered the largest of the Palace chain properties in the Caribbean, this grandiose complex is another of the best hotels in Cancun with 2,433 elegant rooms with balconies, distributed in three sectors called Nizuc, Sunrise and The Grand, the most exclusive.
A huge resort where conventions and concerts have been held, with a 27-hole golf course designed by Jack Nicklaus that offers classes for children and adults, a discotheque, a Wired recreation room, two playgrounds for the little ones, free transportation services to other parts of the hotel zone, gardens with exotic animals and a multitude of swimming pools. In addition, you can choose from 16 restaurants and five bars.
Secrets The Vine Cancun
We continue with the Secrets The Vine Cancun, another of the best all-inclusive adults-only properties in Cancun, also considered gay-friendly and with a AAA 4-diamond rating.
Located on Kukulkan Avenue, it has rooms with modern decoration and views of the Caribbean Sea and the Nichupte lagoon. A luxury hotel in Cancun in which the Unlimited-Luxury concept is managed, a commitment to guests to fulfill all their wishes and has a free application for guests with which they can call and send free messages from their phones and tablets.
Guests will find a spa with sauna and steam room, hairdresser, gym, beauty and hydrotherapy treatments, live shows and panoramic pools.
Its buffet restaurant serves international dishes and other oriental fusion cuisine specialties, as well as Italian, Mexican, Peruvian and Mediterranean dishes. In addition, you can taste more than 4,500 labels of wines.
Hyatt Zilara Cancun
The Hyatt Zilara Cancun is a regular on every list of the best adults-only resorts in Cancun. An all-inclusive where you'll find plenty of entertainment activities like scuba diving and wine tasting classes, plus cultural shows, live music and themed parties.
This large hotel complex has more than 440 rooms with sea views and a 24-hour lounge, where you can also enjoy a spa, outdoor pools where water spinning is performed, fitness center with semi-Olympic pool and private beach.
You can also enjoy six specialized restaurants, such as Pelicanos with Caribbean food, the Asiana restaurant with contemporary Asian cuisine, Spice, an international buffet or Marie Marie, with traditional Mexican dishes, as well as five cocktail bars.
Sun Palace Cancun
The Sun Palace is a Cancun resort for couples only located in front of the Caribbean Sea, where you can stay in well-appointed rooms such as the Ocean View King Size with Jacuzzi.
In addition, this beautiful establishment has three heated infinity-edge pools and guests can enjoy live performances both day and night.
It also has four restaurants with different specialties and three bars where you can enjoy cocktails.
The Royal Sands Resort & Spa
The Royal Sands Resort & Spa is one of the best in Cancun for families, as well as for those who love sports.
Located right next to the Kukulcan Plaza shopping mall, here you will find rooms and modern suites equipped with kitchens.
The hotel has a great entertainment program, an outdoor swimming pool, a modern gym, spa and tennis courts, as well as a cafeteria, a sports bar and two restaurants, La Veranda, specializing in meats, pastas and seafood, and Hacienda Sisal with Mexican cuisine.
