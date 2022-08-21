Stay in Mexico the Majestic Way
Lacey Pfalz August 21, 2022
With five-star resorts in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, and in Costa Mujeres, Mexico, a stay at one of the all-inclusive Majestic Resorts can be a memorable resort experience for families and couples alike, but it’s especially so at the new Majestic Elegance Costa Mujeres.
The Majestic Elegance Costa Mujeres provides an all-inclusive resort experience, complete with free Wi-Fi, dining, house wines, entertainment and non-motorized water sports, along with a beautiful beachfront and warm Caribbean waters. Room and suite options include private jacuzzis and swim-up suite options in a modern, attractive design.
For couples or groups looking for an adults-only experience, the resort offers an adults-only club, the Elegance Club. A resort-within-a-resort experience, the adults-only club includes added amenities like personalized check-ins, exclusive beach and pools areas with Bali beds, exclusive access to adults-only bars and restaurants, 24/7 room service, butler service, a pillow menu and its own selection of adults-only rooms and suites with private plunge pool and swim-up options.
The resort’s Majestic Spa is a definite blend of modern treatments with ancient therapies, with a nature-focused design with lush plants and an area submerged in a cenote, one of the region’s natural geological features.
Those staying at the Majestic Elegance Costa Mujeres can also enjoy the Tim Weiskopf-designed Puerto Cancun Golf Course for an extra fee, though transportation to and from the golf course is provided at the resort.
Guests who want to explore the surrounding area with a reputable tour operator can enjoy choosing among 170 tours offered for booking at the resort, along with a selection specific only to Majestic Resorts through its GoMajestic excursion program. Offerings include a luxury sailing experience to Isla Mujeres and a visit to the ancient Mayan site of Tulum, followed by a fun experience at Xel-Ha Park, an ecotourism development that’s famous for being the “world’s largest natural aquarium.”
