STRONG 30 Launches at Breathless Resorts & Spas
Hotel & Resort AMResorts June 21, 2019
WHY IT RATES: This new 30-minute workout program allows visitors to start their day with music and fun. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor
We are excited to announce our partnership with STRONG by Zumba and Breathless Resorts & Spas. This alliance has enabled the launch of STRONG 30 at all four Breathless Resorts & Spas in Mexico and the Caribbean. Breathless Resorts & Spas value fitness and wellness as main pillars of the brand, and we are pleased that we can offer this fun and effective class in our fitness lineup.
The STRONG 30 program brings a 30-minute version of STRONG by Zumba to interested and active guests who want a workout that delivers an intense total-body experience driven by music—in a shorter format geared for busy people.
STRONG 30 consists of 4 quarters that build in progression (the same as STRONG by Zumba) and delivers great results: toned arms, abs, legs and glutes, plus cardio for a high-calorie burn during and after class. It’s a short, efficient workout delivering real results in minimal time, fitting nicely into a guest’s vacation.
As part of the STRONG 30 launch, classes were hosted at each Breathless Resort & Spa destination throughout May to locals, guests, and staff members. A group of staff members was selected and trained to assist in leading the STRONG 30 classes for the guests each week.
As of June, the program has been implemented at all four Breathless Resorts & Spas and offers guests STRONG 30 classes daily at various locations throughout each resort, including both indoor and outdoor venues. Guests can start their mornings with a quick, effective workout fueled by music to get motivated for the rest of their day.
As always, we work with Fit Bodies Inc. to continue bringing trained fitness instructors to our resorts to teach various fitness programs. Fit Bodies Inc. and STRONG 30 will work closely together to ensure our resorts are staffed with instructors to continually teach and offer this new partner program.
The successful STRONG 30 launches occurred at Breathless Resorts & Spas as follows:
—Breathless Punta Cana, May 4
—Breathless Riviera Cancun, May 11
—Breathless Montego Bay, May 25
—Breathless Cabo San Lucas, June 1
To learn more about STRONG 30 at Breathless Resort & Spas, check out our video shot at the beautiful Breathless Punta Cana Resort & Spa. Class information is also available on each resort’s Activities & Fitness page.
As always, we are committed to our partnership and growing our mutual business with beneficial programs and tools designed to drive customer confidence. We look forward to continued success in serving our mutual clients and as always, thank you for your ongoing support.
SOURCE: AMResorts press release.
For more information on AMResorts, Los Cabos, Cancun, Montego Bay, Punta Cana
For more Hotel & Resort News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS