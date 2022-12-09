Superb Family-Friendly Hotels in Mexico City
Mexico City is a family-friendly destination and it helps that its boasts a plethora of luxury hotels offering excellent fun for guests of all ages. Here are some notable properties where visiting families are sure to feel right at home.
Sheraton Maria Isabel Hotel
This luxury hotel has facilities and amenities designed for the whole family, such as an outdoor swimming pool, sauna, and a great selection of bars and restaurants with menus highlighting Mexican and other international cuisine, as well as signature cocktails and specialties. Even the most picky of children can look forward to hamburgers and hot dogs.
Sheraton Maria Isabel Hotel is also located very close to the fun Chapultepec Park where families can rent bikes for trail riding, visit museums, row on rental boats and attend the largest zoo in Mexico.
Le Meridien Mexico City
This luxury hotel is located in a strategic area of Mexico City, just a few blocks from the historical center and very close to the traditional park of La Alameda, where families can enjoy a quiet walk until reaching the emblematic Palace of Fine Arts and countless museums.
This spot features Mexican and international food restaurants and picturesque Chinatown, where visitors mainly find interesting Chinese traditional ornament shops and Cantonese restaurants. Around the area, families can rent a bicycle and enjoy Mexico City's Historical Center, which includes the impressive Templo Mayor Archeological Site, where tourists discover the remains of what was once the Aztec civilization, one of the most important in pre-Columbian times. Plus, visitors can walk the cobbled streets and visit important colonial-era temples turned UNESCO World Heritage Sites.
Kids and adults will enjoy the rich gastronomy offered in countless restaurants with typical Mexican food and terrace cafes where kids can sample ice cream and milkshakes. Meanwhile, adults can look forward to extensive cocktail menus along with beers and both national and international wines.
Presidente InterContinental
This hotel is located in the heart of the exclusive Polanco neighborhood. It boasts world-class services and amenities with six top-notch bars and restaurants offering Mexican, Italian and French specialties.
In the exclusive restaurant The Palm, for example, the whole family will find a special menu featuring lobster and meat-based dishes that can be enjoyed on the terrace.
The area where the Presidente InterContinental is located is one of the most fun for families as it's near the famous Lincoln Park, where kids and adults alike can enjoy walks along paths leading to pools.
In the center of the park, families can visit an exciting aviary and then have lunch or dinner in one of the exclusive restaurants or cafes in the surrounding area that offer sophisticated international food menus. Also nearby is the Chapultepec Zoo, which families can visit and then walk, cycle or boat on the park's central lake. Finally, families can have lunch or dinner at the Lago's Restaurant, located in the heart of the park, which offers a pleasant view of the forest where tourists and locals often stroll with their pets.
St. Regis Mexico City
This luxurious hotel is located across from the famous Diana Cazadora roundabout on Mexico City's iconic Paseo de la Reforma. At the St. Regis Mexico City, families can enjoy days of tranquility and adventure in which everyone has something interesting to do with activities and experiences curated not only for younger guests but also their older siblings and parents.
The kids' club is available for the family's little ones, where they can enjoy games and creative activities supervised by specialized caregivers. Additionally, the hotel has restaurants suitable for all ages, with menus that satisfy kids and even accept special requests. The hotel also offers a kids' care service with the help of experts from the comfort of guests' rooms.
