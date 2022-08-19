Swing by UNICO Hotel Riviera Maya for a Round of Golf
It is time to swing on by UNICO 20°87° in the Riviera Maya.
The all-inclusive resort in Mexico is taking stays to the next level with its golf experience.
Just off the property, guests will find stunning views and an 18-hole course designed by Robert von Hagge. There is access to golf carts, food and beverages as well as lockers and showers.
Guests can brush up on their technique with private classes from golf pros or take a stroll and swing on the resort's 7,136 yards of golf course located in an ideal area of Quintana Roo.
Highlights of the course include its natural beauty, exotic wildlife and ancient Maya ruins ensuring guests feel that sense of place only Mexico can provide.
For those who don't want to lug all their golf gear, such as clubs and shoes, there are rentals available through the resort.
While at the resort, guests will not only be able to experience a round of golf, but they will enjoy a variety of restaurants and bars to quench their thirst and satiate hunger after a day on the course.
There is also a relaxing spa in which to unwind in after 18 holes. A wide variety of treatments await guests, including signature treatments, traditional massage therapies, facials and full body experiences that include body wraps, hydrotherapy treatments, facials massage and more.
Rooms and suites mix modern luxury with rustic decor. These include Alcoba Swim-Up Pool rooms, PURE Wellness Alcoba rooms, the Estancia Suite and more.
Oceanview rooms such as the Alcoba Ocean View are 624 square feet and offer hydro spa tubs and exterior lounging areas.
Rooms have in-room minibars, complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi access, USB charging stations, free continental calls to the U.S. and Canada, 24-hour room service, rain showers, double sinks, locally sourced bath amenities and an aromatherapy and pillow menu.
Travelers looking to save on a golf getaway can book a minimum of three nights at the all-inclusive UNICO Hotel Riviera Maya and receive two rounds of golf for just $99.
