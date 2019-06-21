Taco Bell’s “The Bell” Hotel Reservations Go Live June 27th
Hotel & Resort Laurie Baratti June 21, 2019
For four nights only, from August 8 – 12, 2019 (no minimum stay required), Taco Bell will temporarily transform the existing V Palm Springs hotel into a destination fit for the fast-food giant’s superfans, called The Bell: A Taco Bell Hotel and Resort.
Situated at 333 E. Palm Canyon Drive in Palm Springs, California and offering over 70 rooms, the property’s spacious, modern design and largely open-air layout evokes a stylish, desert-inspired vibe. Against the breathtaking desert backdrop, the V Palm Springs provides an ideal canvas on which The Bell can paint with broad, bold strokes and infuse every aspect of the hotel with its signature persona.
The Taco Bell brand and lifestyle will be expressed in every element — from guest rooms, the pool and outdoor bar, to its take on hotel amenities (think Taco Bell room service).
“The hotel draws on Taco Bell’s vibrant palette to create a unique and flavor-filled destination that is the ultimate expression of the brand, unlike anything the brand has done before,” says Taco Bell’s Senior Director of Retail Engagement and Experience, Jennifer Arnoldt, “We’re excited to give a peek into Taco Bell’s first hotel that is truly Taco Bell luxury at a value as we evolve how fans can celebrate with the brand this summer and beyond.”
At this “tacoasis” in the desert, “Bell” hops will serve up the brand’s version of a poolside resort menu, in addition to exclusive Taco Bell menu items, which will be premiering at The Bell. To take the edge off the heat, guests can visit the first-ever “Freeze Lounge,” inspired by Mountain Dew Baja Blast, which will offer frosty beverages and a chill lounge.
An array of activities, including performances by Feed the Beat artists and dive-in movies, ensure that no two days will be the same during your stay.
Those who just can’t get enough of Taco Bell’s fare should head to The Bell’s website promptly to sign up for information ahead of the booking window, as spots are bound to be snapped up quickly. Pricing starts at $169 per night, space is limited, and rooms will be available solely on a first come, first serve basis. This experience is meant for fans eighteen years and older only, so groups are encouraged to plan accordingly.
For more information, visit tacobell.com/the-bell-hotel.
For more information on Palm Springs, California
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS