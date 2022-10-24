Take This Quiz To Win a Five-Night All-Inclusive Stay at Jolly Beach Antigua
Hotel & Resort Patrick Clarke October 24, 2022
Competing for a chance to win a free all-inclusive getaway for two to beautiful Antigua has never been easier with TravelPulse's and Jolly Beach Antigua's latest Quiz 2 Win promotion.
Travel professionals can click here to participate in the brief multiple-choice quiz and submit their name, email and travel specialization details to be entered for a shot to win a complimentary five-night all-inclusive getaway for two adults to Jolly Beach Antiqua, which is slated to reopen this December.
Offering sensational value in one of the Caribbean's most accessible destinations, the 40-acre Jolly Beach Antigua boasts the island's largest hotel in addition to its most coveted stretch of white-sand beach.
Guests can also look forward to three different restaurants, three bars, a pair of swimming pools, a spa, fitness center, tennis courts, volleyball court, game room, coffee shop, gift shop and access to a plethora of non-motorized water sports.
What's more, guests can visit the resort's on-site tour desk to explore beyond the property with Pink Panther Island Safaris, catamaran cruises, eco-tours, scuba diving and sport fishing, among other excursions.
Sign up for the Quiz 2 Win for a chance to experience it for yourself.
