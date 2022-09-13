Tempo by Hilton Brand to Make Debut Next Year in New York City’s Time Square
Hotel & Resort Donald Wood September 13, 2022
Hilton’s newest brand will debut in New York City when Tempo by Hilton Times Square opens to the public next year.
The 661-room lifestyle hotel is located at TSX Broadway, the city’s new 46-story entertainment and hospitality destination, which is also scheduled to be the home to TSX Entertainment. Tempo by Hilton will be a contemporary lifestyle brand designed for the modern traveler and ideal for Times Square.
Hotel guests will have access to entertainment and performance programming onsite from TSX Entertainment, as well as convenient access to some of the city’s most important institutions and sought-after neighborhoods.
“We’re delighted to introduce Tempo by Hilton to the world from the heart of Manhattan with the debut of Tempo by Hilton Times Square,” Hilton chief brand officer Matt Schuyler said. “As our newest brand, Tempo by Hilton is designed to create an elevated and innovative stay, with thoughtfully appointed rooms that offer comfort and functionality plus an emphasis on well-being.”
The hotel’s accommodations will include a dedicated Get Ready Zone for working, a spacious bathroom with Bluetooth speakers and a sleep environment to help guests unwind. For visitors keeping up with their fitness routine, they can also book a Peloton spin bike and products from Therabody in the Tempo by Hilton Wellness guest rooms.
“Tempo by Hilton Times Square will set the stage for a new standard of hospitality in Times Square, for today’s discerning traveler,” Schuyler continued.
Guests can also eat well with premium culinary options, including a signature restaurant, a bar and lounge and an outdoor dining terrace overlooking Times Square.
Tempo by Hilton Times Square will be located at 1568 Broadway in New York City and form part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton’s 18 world-class brands.
