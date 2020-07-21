Last updated: 09:49 AM ET, Tue July 21 2020

Temptation Cancun Resort Offering Special Rates for Travel Advisors

FOTO: Una foto aérea de Temptation Cancún Resort. (Foto de Temptation Cancún Resort)
PHOTO: Aerial view of Temptation Cancun Resort. (photo courtesy of Original Group)

Temptation Cancun Resort is offering exclusive rates for travel advisors this summer.

Now through December 20, 2020, the all-inclusive, adults-only resort is offering stays from $99 per person/per night for single occupancy and $69 per person/per night for double occupancy.

Travel advisors and their guests can stay a maximum of seven nights and will be assigned their room category prior to arrival to ensure the best room available. Guests will need to have their ID handy at the time of booking and check-in.

Once on-site, advisors will learn all about Temptation Cancun Resort's new Sexy & Sanitized hygiene protocols to combat COVID-19 as well as new pool parties and theme nights that their clients are sure to love.

Original Group will also host an informative webinar, "Selling the Temptation & Desire Experience in This New Era, Mexico & Beyond," on Wednesday, July 29 at 2 p.m. ET. Participants will have a shot to win a four-night stay for two at Temptation Cancun Resort.

Advisors can email reservog@original-group.com or temptation@original-group.com for more information or booking details.

