Temptation Cancun Resort Offering Special Rates for Travel Advisors
Hotel & Resort Temptation Cancun Resort Patrick Clarke July 21, 2020
Temptation Cancun Resort is offering exclusive rates for travel advisors this summer.
Now through December 20, 2020, the all-inclusive, adults-only resort is offering stays from $99 per person/per night for single occupancy and $69 per person/per night for double occupancy.
Amtrak Offering Up to 45 Percent Off Northeast TravelCar Rental & Rail
Southwest Puts Fall Flights on Sale From $49 Through August 13Airlines & Airports
Travel advisors and their guests can stay a maximum of seven nights and will be assigned their room category prior to arrival to ensure the best room available. Guests will need to have their ID handy at the time of booking and check-in.
Once on-site, advisors will learn all about Temptation Cancun Resort's new Sexy & Sanitized hygiene protocols to combat COVID-19 as well as new pool parties and theme nights that their clients are sure to love.
Original Group will also host an informative webinar, "Selling the Temptation & Desire Experience in This New Era, Mexico & Beyond," on Wednesday, July 29 at 2 p.m. ET. Participants will have a shot to win a four-night stay for two at Temptation Cancun Resort.
Advisors can email reservog@original-group.com or temptation@original-group.com for more information or booking details.
For more information on Temptation Cancun Resort, Cancun, Mexico
For more Hotel & Resort News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS