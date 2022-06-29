The Beauty of All-Inclusive Weddings
Hotel & Resort Playa Hotels & Resorts Janeen Christoff June 29, 2022
Wedding planning is never easy, but all-inclusive weddings can simplify the process.
Playa Hotels & Resorts offers everything a bride and groom need for their special day, including idyllic settings, planning assistance and more.
From intimate celebrations to all out galas, brides and grooms can take their pick of venues and choose from lavish luxury packages or plan a simple low-key gathering.
At the Wyndham Alltra All-Inclusive Adults Only resort in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, guests booking the Intimate Elegance package receive bouquets and boutonnieres for the couple, their choice of venue, a sparkling wine toast, a wedding cake, special decoration of the couple's suite, a professional onsite wedding specialist, a complimentary online registry and wedding website, access to an online wedding planning tool, a ceremony table, a sound system and more.
The package includes up to 10 hotel guests, and the complimentary wedding is available with 25 room nights booked in qualifying categories.
At the Hyatt Zilara All-Inclusive Adult Resort in Cancun, couples can choose from a variety of wedding packages including the Lavish & Opulent package. The bride and groom can choose to hold their nuptials in an oceanfront gazebo or on the beach, and also receive a cocktail hour, a private wedding reception, a three-course meal and more.
The package is available for up to 20 guests.
Hilton La Romana in the Dominican Republic also offers a variety of wedding packages, including for South Asian weddings. The South Asian Wedding Package has four different styles of celebration that include beverage stations, buffet-style meals, appetizers, the venue and more.
At Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa in Jamaica, there are several wedding packages to choose from, including the Deluxe Crown Jewel which offers everything a bride and groom could want. The couple receives a premium bouquet of roses and orchids, the use of a picturesque venue, a complimentary registry and website, live ceremony music, a sound system for the ceremony, open bar for three hours, a three-course plated dinner, cold and hot hors d'oeuvres, spa discounts, a couple's massage and more.
The celebration includes the couple and 28 guests.
Couples can browse dates and availability for the resort online and can call or email their chosen resort to start planning.
Sponsored Content
-
A Modern Luxury Resort in Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Join ALG Vacations® for our brand-new podcastPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
Travel Agent Academy Presents Florida's Paradise Coast as a Fresh Dimension of the Sunshine State
For more information on Playa Hotels & Resorts, Mexico, Caribbean
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS