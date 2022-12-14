The Best Caribbean All-Inclusive Resorts for Foodies
The Caribbean has all-inclusive resorts that offer world-class dining experiences with extraordinary creations from internationally renowned chefs. These are some of the properties that stand out for the culinary offer of the highest standard in their restaurants.
UNICO Riviera Maya, Mexico
This resort, located in the Mexican Caribbean, offers one of the most extraordinary dining experiences that any guest can expect, with recipes made with local products, which are the basis of the menus of its restaurants and bars where international flavors are mixed.
UNICO Riviera Maya's extensive restaurant offer ranges from buffets made up of casual food dishes to sophisticated culinary creations of the author. The award-winning chef Lula Martín del Campo, one of those responsible for creating the dishes at the Cueva Siete Restaurant, is based on a gastronomic concept that integrates elements of Mexican cuisine such as beans, corn and other endemic products that pay homage to the mysticism of the Mayan culture.
Another of the resort's restaurants is Mi Carisa, where the dominant is Mediterranean flavors in an atmosphere of luxury and elegance where diners enjoy sophisticated dishes based on the traditions and practices of Italian coastal cuisine. Finally, at Mura House, lovers of Asian cuisine enjoy dishes made under three fundamental principles: harmony of flavor, precision in preparation, and quality of ingredients. Highlights include sushi and sashimi, unique dishes such as the Nigiri Platter, which provides real hamachi, and an Asian omelet.
At the restaurant 20.87, located on the seashore, the concept changes throughout the day, from fresh juices, eggs served à la carte and homemade baked bread to grilled meats and fish. Meanwhile, at Inez Cafe, diners enjoy sophisticated presentations of salads, sandwiches, paninis, fresh juices, gourmet coffee, tea, and bread baked in the mornings. Finally, in Flora, a vegan restaurant, guests enjoy a menu based on a careful selection of vegan dishes, including tacos, fruit ceviche, pumpkin bisque, the traditional tortilla soup, vegan penne, mini portobello confit tostada, citrus salad, vegan pesto pasta, and vegan tart, among others.
Sandals Royal Barbados
Located in St. Lawrence Gap, this fine resort boasts an incredible dining experience that includes a new rooftop restaurant and bar and signature concepts such as American Tavern featuring American dishes and Chi Sisan Fusion. This Restaurant fuses flavors from China, Japan, Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, and Singapore. Sandals Royal Barbados has ten world-class restaurants led by renowned global chefs.
At Butch's Steak & Seafood, guests enjoy the highest quality Midwestern beef and the finest fish and seafood. On the other hand, in Chi Asian Fusion, the specialty is recipes of exotic dishes of Oriental cuisine in a unique concept focused on balance, harmony, and wellness.
At American Tavern, the cuisine is based on dishes from American culture, with a menu that includes recipes from the culinary culture of the mountains and small towns of the United States. Another restaurant is La Parisienne, which offers a menu of French specialties in an atmosphere inspired by the art of that nation. For lovers of Mediterranean cuisine, Neptune provides a sophisticated choice of dishes created by combining the freshest fish and seafood. At Jerk Shack, meanwhile, diners enjoy Caribbean dishes, especially the creative Jamaican cuisine.
Sweet n' Salty's menu offers old-fashioned doughnuts and coffee of the day. Heart & Sol has fresh, healthy sandwiches and smoothies to go. Another option is the Greenhouse Restaurant, where diners find a menu with many options of nutritious, rustic food created with fresh ingredients from Barbadian farmers. Finally, in Lovers Lanes, guests play rounds of bowling and electronic games while enjoying snacks with a selection of unique beers from nine different countries.
TRS Cap Cana Waterfront & Marina Hotel, Dominican Republic
The gastronomic offer of this exclusive resort includes international restaurants that are El Gaucho, Capricho, Helios Tentazione, and Xtra Time.
El Gaucho is a place for meat lovers because of its Argentinian grills served with the traditional chimichurri sauce in dishes made with contemporary touches. At the Helios beach restaurant, guests can enjoy dishes inspired by Ibiza's beach clubs, with sandwiches in self-service stands with seafood specialties, breakfasts, and cocktails. Meanwhile, in the elegant Restaurant Capricho, the menu is based on a la carte specialties, self-service, and show cooking stations with various gastronomic dishes, including casual dishes.
At the sea-view Restaurant, Tentazione, guests enjoy dishes with Italian specialties such as artisanal pizzas cooked in wood, fresh pasta, desserts, and a selection of wines, all served on a cozy terrace. Moreover, for those looking for entertainment, Chic Cabaret & Restaurant offers world-class cuisine and shows with top-notch presentations and choreographies in the Moulin Rouge style of Paris or the old cabarets of Berlin. Finally, sports game lovers enjoy their favorite sport with giant screens and cold beers in Xtra Time.
Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall, Jamaica
In this unique resort, restaurants use fresh, locally sourced ingredients to create Jamaican cuisine with gourmet recipes from a talented culinary team.
More than 15 dining and bar options at Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall, Jamaica, highlight Petit PariZ, an upscale restaurant unique to hotel guests with sophisticated French cuisine. Another great option is Urban Heat by FlavorZ, an international food restaurant that offers trendy flavors on a constantly changing menu. Another is Jamaican RootZ by HoriZons, a seafront dining restaurant with breakfast, lunch, and dinner options in a relaxing and romantic atmosphere. In addition, the ChoiceZ buffet restaurant offers international cuisine with buffets and theme stations that change every night.
Di Roza has traditional dishes for lovers of Italian cuisine, including pasta and authentic pizza cooked on a wood fire, along with an extensive wine list. At FuZion, on the other hand, talented chefs prepare modern Asian cuisine, including Yakitori, Wok, and a la carte stations. The Barefoot JerkZ restaurant, located on the beachfront, also offers a Jamaican barbecue. In addition, several bars are added to this incredible repertoire of restaurants that include cocktail service in the pools, among others.
