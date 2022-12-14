The Best Eco-Friendly Hotels in the Mexican Caribbean
Amid the privileged nature of the Mexican Caribbean, there are eco-resorts with a great offer of experiences for their guests, ranging from safaris in exotic jungles to relaxation sessions in world-class spas. These are some of the best eco-friendly hotels in the Mexican Caribbean.
Sandos Caracol, Playa del Carmen
This all-inclusive eco-resort, located in Playa del Carmen, very close to Cancun and Riviera Maya, is designed with villa-style buildings along paths that take guests through the vast nature of the Mexican Caribbean. In addition, Sandos Caracol offers added benefits to the family section, penthouses or suites to enjoy jacuzzis, and Signature Eco rooms, which provide greater comfort to families.
This eco-resort has Sandos Aqua Park, a fun place with dozens of slides, including the popular Kamikaze and others designed for different ages, from toddlers to adults. In addition, the eco-resort offers the All-Nature Experience program with daily activities in the lush ecosystems of the surroundings.
The experiences within the all-inclusive program offer activities in nature such as snorkeling in cenotes, kayaking in the sea, swimming in mangrove forests, bike tours through the jungle, photo safari to photograph the various species of birds that live in Riviera Maya, visiting the Mini-Farm where kids learn to care for rescued animals, in addition to planting native trees.
Delek, Tulum
Located in the heart of the Mexican Caribbean, this eco-resort offers luxurious accommodations in the middle of nature. Accommodation options feature top-notch amenities in different categories of sea-view suites, terraces, bathtubs, and views of lush tropical gardens.
In addition, in Delek, guests enjoy the traditional temazcal bath with a steam purification ceremony (similar to the sauna) and a spiritual energy focused on healing the body and spirit. In addition, the eco-resort has yoga sessions focused on the balance of mind and spirit. Private lessons are offered for one person or up to groups of 10 individuals.
For adventurers, Delek offers a partnership with MCKitesurf, Tulum's most recognized kite center, to enjoy this adrenaline-filled experience. There is also surf for guests, excursions to cenotes, and some of the most extraordinary reefs in the area.
In addition, at the Tatewari restaurant, visitors enjoy traditional Wixaric cuisine, an indigenous community of great cultural richness in Mexico that reveres Grandfather Fire, which purifies, cleans and burns the impure inside the human being. According to Wixaric philosophy, the deity Tatewari is the one who taught the use of fire for cooking and preparing food for the soul. Tewari's dishes include Catch of the day, Tewari Shrimp, Delek Pasta, Octopus in Love, and chef's fish, among many others.
Zenti’k Boutique & Spa, Yucatán
This eco-resort boutique, located in Valladolid, Yucatan, has an underground cave adapted in a saltwater pool at a temperature of 100 degrees, with beneficial properties for skin and health that help physical-mental balance, relieve fatigue and stress, and has anti-inflammatory properties among others.
It offers its guests 12 comfortable rooms, Mayan cabins style, with exclusive and organic amenities. Also, in Naino restaurant, visitors enjoy delicious gastronomic options of Mexican and international flavors and an extensive signature cocktail bar.
This eco-sort also has an art gallery with works by more than 15 renowned Mexican and international artists. These works are presented in temporary and permanent exhibitions where painters, sculptors, artisans, photographers, and writers of all genres participate. On the other hand, Zenti'k Boutique & Spa offers a series of experiences to its guests, including historical and artistic workshops where they learn to create ritual masks and traditional toys such as the fabulous alebrijes, as well as cardboard work to make pieces of Mexican folk art.
Its extraordinary Spa, located in a palapa next to the outdoor pool surrounded by nature and art, is particularly worth a mention. Here guests restore balance and harmony in body, soul, and mind with anti-stress treatments (individual or as a couple) inspired by Mayan techniques, including hot stone massage, scrubs, and homemade body masks.
Chablé, Yucatán
This eco-resort was created to honor the culture and natural beauty of the environment and maintain balance with nature through exclusive experiences that include spectacular amenities such as private pools and a sophisticated spa.
The spaces of this place offer multisensory experiences to guests with interiors and exteriors designed to meet the welfare needs of visitors with extraordinary designs that unite nature with contemporary architecture. In addition, in Chablé, the mission of their wellness spaces is to improve people's lives and help them celebrate mind, body, and soul to collect people with themselves.
In addition, the exclusive gastronomic experience of the restaurants of this eco-resort has been developed by the renowned Mexican chef Jorge Vallejo, from organic and seasonal cuisine from the land surrounding the property. Also, Chabé operates with high sustainability criteria. Hence, they protect endangered species, promote restoration projects of native plants, encourage the reduction of plastic use, recycle waste and reforest various nearby areas.
