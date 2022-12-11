The Caribbean's Best Fishing Resorts
Valentín Fuentes December 11, 2022
The Caribbean, besides having beautiful beaches and an ideal climate, is a perfect place for enthusiasts of deep-sea fishing, bonefishing, or reef fishing. The region has extraordinary resorts where guests will find all the facilities to make the experience a time to remember.
These are some of our favorite resorts for sport fishing lovers whether beginners or professionals.
TRS Turquesa Hotel, Dominican Republic
The wide variety of fish found in this privileged Caribbean location has made it a favorite for sport fishing lovers. TRS Turquesa Hotel, located on the famous Bavaro Beach, offers all the facilities to ensure that guests spend an enjoyable day among natural beauty and a high-level sport fishing experience with the help of certified guides.
Guests are transferred to Jellyfish Beach, where they begin their tour of the deep sea while enjoying the extraordinary view of this fabulous Caribbean place. Once at the fishing spot, they enjoy national drinks, fresh ceviche, snacks, and tropical fruit salad.
This exclusive Caribbean resort, in addition to being one of the most recommended for those looking to practice sport fishing, also offers a series of water sports with world-class services, including windsurfing, diving, and snorkeling, as well as on-site activities such as yoga, volleyball, and archery, among many others.
Pompano Beach Club, Bermuda
Bermuda is one of the most emblematic places in terms of sport fishing in the world; in fact, it is considered one of the best spots to fish the Blue Marlin. There are three types of fishing available to visitors: Deep Sea Fishing, Reef Fishing, and Shoreline Fishing. The latter is practiced from either a dock, beach or land.
Pompano Beach Club is a 75-room resort with extensive recreational facilities, first-class service and hospitality, gourmet cuisine, and a relaxing atmosphere amidst extraordinary natural surroundings. For deep-sea fishing enthusiasts, Pompano offers full-day or half-day tours aboard boats with certified staff who assist tourists at all times. In addition, offshore fishing excursions can be arranged by contacting the resort's reception. Some charter boats operate all year round. However, the best offshore fishing is from May to November, when the water is warmer.
Westin Puntacana Resort & Club, Dominican Republic
Westin Puntacana Resort & Club is known worldwide for big game fishing and hosts many summer championships like ESPN2's Billfishing Xtreme Tournament, among others. Guests have the chance to schedule offshore fishing excursions from one of the resort's boats of sizes ranging from 37 to 54 feet and enjoy the fabulous views of clear water to reach the point where fishing includes large species such as blue marlin, mahi-mahi, barracuda and tuna, among many others. It should be noted that tours can be hired for a full day or half a day.
Westin Puntacana Resort & Club offers ocean-view rooms with beach access. It features world-class amenities, including a large pool, restaurants, beachside grill, gym, and jogging trails, plus a complete program of water sports activities such as kayaking, snorkeling, windsurfing, catamaran sailing, and water skiing.
Petit St. Vincent
Petit St. Vincent is a 113-acre private resort ideal for resting and spending pleasant days enjoying the wonderful nature around it. It is also one of the best places to go fishing because its location, in the heart of the Grenadines archipelago, is home to a wide range of fish species, making this resort one of the most sought-after by sport fishing lovers around the world.
Guests can board one of the resort's motor yachts and throw the bait to catch species such as Spanish mackerel, giant trevally, large barracuda, mahi mahi, and yellowfin tuna. In addition, when guests bring their fishing back to the island, one of the resort chefs cooks it for them. Even if the guest prefers to cook it himself, he can do it in the buccaneer style on the boat's grill.
This luxury five-star resort, in addition to offering world-class facilities and amenities, has sustainability policies, including recycling glass containers and metal cans, seawater treatment, and a desalination plant.
