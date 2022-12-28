The Caribbean's Best Resorts for LGBTQ Travelers
The Caribbean features many LGBTQ-friendly resorts that offer unique experiences for relaxation and adventure amidst the region's extraordinary nature.
These are some of the ones that provide the best service and world-class cuisine.
Queen's Gardens Resort & Spa, Saba
Considered one of the most friendly places for members of the LGBTQ+ community, this resort offers extraordinary experiences amidst the incredible nature of Saba in the Caribbean Netherlands, such as scuba diving and snorkeling, among many other recreational activities.
The resort's gastronomic offer is particularly noteworthy, with specialties prepared by the renowned Chef Kevin Holland and a wide selection of rums from the islands of Martinique and Guadeloupe.
Each room at this resort features an open-air jacuzzi overlooking the mountains and personalized service to cater to guests in 10 spacious suites, each occupying one floor. All suites have living rooms; some have an outdoor lounge area and panoramic views of the rainforest, mountains and the Caribbean.
Plus, Queens Gardens Resort's Lounge Bar, located between the pool and restaurant, extends onto a terrace overlooking a mango tree-filled garden where guests can enjoy rejuvenating cocktails.
Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino, Aruba
Located next to Palm Beach, this resort offers rooms with private balconies and great views of the ocean and the hotel's internal gardens.
Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino features extraordinary amenities such as the Mandara Spa, a Balinese-style center with a dozen private treatment rooms and exotic botanicals for personal or couples sessions. In addition, the resort offers a fully-equipped gym with an excellent view from the second floor that includes cardiovascular equipment, weights and yoga mats.
One of the resort's premier attractions is the culinary creations of its restaurants, ranging from international specialties, grilled meats, sushi and sashimi, innovative cocktails to Italian cuisine, and even a Starbucks coffee shop.
Sailrock Resort, South Caicos, Turks and Caicos
This exclusive premier boutique five-star resort, located on the beaches of South Caicos in the area of one of the world's most impressive coral reefs, offers unique experiences for guests of all types.
The exclusivity of Sailrock Resort reaches its maximum splendor with its incredible Ridgetop Suites, designed by Christine Lilley, with dimensions of between 892 and 2,503 square feet, which are ideal for individuals, families, couples and even small groups. Other spectacular rooms are the Peninsula Resort Villas, consisting of 770 acres of unique topography, vegetation and shorelines. Service at these accommodations includes excellent dining options across stunning beaches, an infinity pool, a full-service spa, a fitness facility, and a boutique.
In Na Spa, guests will find a range of body and facial treatments, as well as relaxing massages in the Spa Cabanas, which are open to nature so that guests' treatments are complemented by the gentle breeze of the sea. If guests wish, treatments can also be offered in a private villa.
Secrets Royal Beach Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
This adults-only resort in the Dominican Republic offers top-notch amenities and services, plus fun experiences for its guests, such as snorkeling sessions, dance lessons, relaxation in its incredible pool, and unique dining options ranging from fresh sushi to grilled specialties and other delicious seafood.
The 641 rooms and suites at Secrets Royal Beach Punta Cana offer breathtaking views of the tropical gardens, the pool and the beach. Also, they feature their own jacuzzi and a minibar that is replenished daily.
Secrets Royal Beach Punta Cana offers the all-inclusive Unlimited Luxury concept, which means that guests have unlimited access to gourmet à la carte restaurants, premium international liqueurs, natural fruit juices, and soft drinks, among other perks.
