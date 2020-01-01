The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Unveils Redesigned Vesper Bar
Hotel & Resort The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas January 01, 2020
WHY IT RATES: The recently opened Vesper Bar invites guests to taste both classic and reimagined cocktails. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is pleased to reintroduce the newly-designed Vesper Bar. A staple of The Cosmopolitan’s renowned mixology program, Vesper Bar serves as a complement to the luxury casino-resort’s lobby and guest arrival experience.
On the heels of serving its two-millionth patron, the reimagined cocktail haven by The Cosmopolitan’s design team and PUNCH recently opened to all guests.
Named after the legendary Vesper cocktail in the James Bond novel “Casino Royale,” Vesper Bar reflects the iconic mystery of 007 with modern décor, bold accents and an innovative menu. The lounge’s redesign continues to pay homage to its origin while embodying the ambiance and design sophistication of The Cosmopolitan.
Nestled amongst mirrored tiles, with bold patterned carpet below and soothing waves of gilded gold above, the bar’s plush lounge seating is outfitted with rich upholstery in velvet jewel tones alongside contemporary fixtures. A brilliant light installation creates a rippling crown of undulating brass pipes above the entire space.
The main bar is finished with deep red Rosso Levanto marble and features a multi-tiered custom brass bottle display. Patrons can cozy up to the main bar in burgundy leather stools or in a number of lounge seating arrangements throughout the space.
The secluded lounge area is comprised of curvaceous lounge seating set off in tarnished leather and soft blue velvet, with a background of glimmering mirrors, custom wall coverings, neon accents and a dynamic collection of artwork curated from the 1960s and 1970s.
A newly refreshed cocktail menu is separated into related perspectives: Classics and Reimagined Interpretations. The Classics section is a rendition of timeless libations, while the Reimagined Interpretations feature modern make-overs with a wink.
Highlights include the classic ‘Vesper (1953),’ paired opposite the reimagined ‘The Spy Who Loved Me’ martini. The most sought-after cocktail on Vesper Bar’s menu is the ‘Mixologist Choice,’ which puts talent behind the bar at center stage to create off-the-menu cocktails that uniquely cater to guests’ preferences.
Located off the main lobby on the first level of The Cosmopolitan’s Chelsea Tower, Vesper Bar is open daily, 24 hours a day. To reserve a table for parties of 15 or more, call 877-551-7776.
SOURCE: The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas press release.
