The Cove at Atlantis Paradise Island To Reopen in February 2021
Hotel & Resort Atlantis, Paradise Island, Bahamas Patrick Clarke December 18, 2020
The Cove at Atlantis Paradise Island in the Bahamas will reopen to guests on February 11, 2021.
The 600-suite luxury hotel will also debut a number of enhancements later next year, including updates to the Nave lobby and beachfront cabanas as well as upgrades to its 22nd-floor guestrooms and club lounge, the newly-reopened resort announced Thursday.
"We are thrilled to be reopening The Cove Atlantis and re-introducing this elegant, sensorial retreat to our returning guests as well as new guests. Those looking for a redefined luxury getaway complete with white-glove Bahamian service, exclusive amenities, suite accommodations with breathtaking ocean views, private beach access, and a true oasis to relax and reconnect with their loved ones will find it all at The Cove," said Audrey Oswell, President and Managing Director, Atlantis Paradise Island, in a statement. "We look forward to debuting upgrades and experiences in the months ahead so guests can create new once-in-a-lifetime memories and immerse themselves in our authentic Bahamian culture."
The Cove will reopen with the comprehensive Atlantis Clean & Safe Promise in place, ensuring "best practices and guidelines focused on enhanced hotel cleaning practices, social interactions and workplace protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19."
What's more, Atlantis Paradise Island has partnered with the Ocean Club Golf Course, The Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort and Comfort Suites to create an enhanced COVID-19 screened area known as the Paradise Island Safe Zone. In addition to access to all three properties, guests staying in the Paradise Island Safe Zone are not required to take the Bahamas' Day 5 COVID-19 rapid antigen test if they remain in the zone for the duration of their stay.
Visitors to the Bahamas who are over the age of 10 are still required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken no more than five days prior to arrival. Travelers also need to apply for a Bahamas Travel Health Visa and opt-in to COVID-19 health insurance, the cost of which is included in the Travel Health Visa application fee.
Right now, travelers can take advantage of the "12 Days of Atlantis" holiday promotion running through December 25. Special surprise gifts for direct bookings are revealed each day through Christmas and include complimentary activities and credits for things like the spa, golf, shopping, fine dining experiences and happy hour cocktails.
Visit atlantisbahamas.com/thecoveatlantis or call 1-800-ATLANTIS for more information.
For more information on Atlantis, Paradise Island, Bahamas, Bahamas
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS