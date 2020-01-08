The Ellis Hotel: A Boutique Experience in the Heart of Downtown Atlanta
Lauren Bowman January 08, 2020
Atlanta can easily get a bad reputation for not being the most walkable city. With so many attractions throughout, it can really put the strain on travelers to make sure they are booking the ideal location while also not overpaying for their stay.
The Ellis Hotel, located on Ellis Street and the infamous Peachtree Street, offers the perfect balance between allowing visitors easy access to many of the sites Atlanta is known for and a comfortable hotel stay that won't break your budget.
The Ellis Hotel has earned the title “Best Rated Hotel in Atlanta” three times by Conde Nast Reader’s Choice Awards. With its own restaurant and lounge area, guests don’t even need to leave the hotel at night after a long day of exploring.
The Terrace Bistro and Lounge is a farm-to-table restaurant offering upscale Southern cuisine with a seasonally rotating menu. Guests have the option to enjoy a full sit-down menu, grab and go specialties or even relax with in-room dining from the restaurant.
Business travelers will love the two meeting rooms and outdoor terrace options offered at the hotel.
Equipped with all the necessary audiovisual equipment and options for caterings from the downstairs restaurant, the space offers the ideal blend of work and fun.
And although the Ellis Hotel considers itself a boutique stay, fitness travelers will welcome the larger-than-expected fitness room outfitted with all the latest machines in a clean environment.
Now a part of the Marriott Bonvoy properties, the rooms at the Ellis Hotel meet your standard expectations for a hotel—comfortable bed, plenty of space to unpack, a desk area for the business traveler and a smart tv where you can log in to your favorite streaming services.
The bathroom is spacious with marble countertops and a tiled shower. Many of the rooms are outfitted with large windows that offer views of the lights of Peachtree Street, but also come equipped with blackout curtains for a night of uninterrupted sleep.
The real cherry-on-top-of-the-cake though is the hotel’s location. After getting off the interstate, it is a breeze to pull up next to the Ellis Hotel, where their own valet service is there to welcome you.
Visitors don’t have to worry about trying to find parking or constantly walking through a parking garage each time they want to go out exploring.
Most attractions, especially those in the Centennial Olympic Park District, are just a short walk away. Wanting to go a little further out? Just hop in a rideshare or on MARTA for quick access to sites like The Fox Theatre, Atlanta Botanical Gardens or Fernbank.
