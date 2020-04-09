The Excellence Collection Is Offering Free Vacations for Doctors and Nurses
The beginning of 2020 has not gone the way most people planned for. The coronavirus outbreak has not only ruined vacation plans around the world but has caused people to have to stay at home completely.
However, doctors and nurses wake up each morning and face the pandemic head-on as they gear up and go into work. They truly are the biggest heroes.
The Excellence Collection knows doctors and nurses have been working tirelessly to care for everyone during this tough time, and the resort company wants to show its appreciation by giving away 50 vacation experiences or “Care Packages.” Here are the details:
—A four-night stay at The Excellence Collection property of your choice
—During your stay, one Excellence Club or Finest Club category suite (for two adults at Excellence Resorts and Beloved Hotels, and for up to two adults + kids at Finest Resorts depending on the maximum capacity of your suite)
—One complimentary spa treatment of your choice per adult per stay
—Complimentary round trip ground transportation from the airport to the hotel
—Available for travel from August 1, 2020 through December 22, 2021
Eligible doctors and nurses need to be currently working and also need to be a past guest at one of The Excellence Collection properties. They can also be nominated by a past guest.
The Excellence Collection hopes these high-end Caribbean vacations will allow 50 hard-working doctors and nurses to be able to escape, recover and unwind after the chaos is over.
Visit www.theexcellencecollection.com/excellence-heroes/ for the full terms and conditions or email ExcellenceHeroes@TheExcellenceCollection.com by April 30 to enter.
