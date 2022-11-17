The Explorean Cozumel, a Luxury Sanctuary in the Middle of the Mexican Caribbean Jungle
Sleeping on an island in a room surrounded by the lush jungle is an experience that the whole family can enjoy at The Explorean Cozumel All Inclusive.
This magnificent discovery resort welcomes its guests in a spot of spectacular natural beauty. The sounds of the jungle invite them to disconnect from everyday stress with a series of all-inclusive activities, in addition to luxury services and amenities that guarantee comfort and relaxation.
The Explorean Cozumel offers, as part of the stay, a wide range of adventure activities in the vast nature of the largest island of Mexico, with guided excursions in the sea and jungle in which the resort provides the necessary equipment such as snorkels, bicycles, kayaks, and rowing boards, among others.
Those who love the marine world cannot miss the expedition to the coral reefs and enjoy one of the richest ecosystems in Mexico, as well as a magical afternoon snorkeling in the protected reserve of El Cielo, home to an impressive number of starfishes. The expert guides, exclusive to The Explorean Cozumel All Inclusive, provide all the necessary support to the guests who participate in the expeditions and explain the visited sites.
In addition to this guided expedition, others include hiking, biking along the coast, or trekking along exotic paths through the tropical jungle, home to extraordinary biodiversity. In addition, aboard SUVs, guests can explore deserted beaches, tropical mangroves, and the exposed reefs of Punta Sur.
After a day of adventure, guests find in Na'Ha Spa the ideal place to recover the balance between body and mind. In four private rooms, therapists perform various types of massage with special oils, facials, body wraps, aromatherapy, skin revitalization rituals from vitamin C, and a series of treatments based on healing traditions of the ancient Mayan civilization. The wellness zone extends to the pool area with resting stations amid the extraordinary nature of the jungle. Here guests are served refreshing drinks that make their relaxing experience as pleasant as possible.
One of the great hallmarks of The Explorean Cozumel is a gastronomic concept based on the presentation of creative dishes made with local ingredients by experienced chefs who constantly seek to surprise guests with new flavors. At Pool Kan, a restaurant overlooking the pool, the chef is always ready to invent something new and prepare exceptional food for any guest who asks. Everything is arranged in the Lobby Bar for guests to design their drinks. They can choose from glassware, beer taps, ice, liquors, and premium mixers to create their favorite mix and enjoy it in the pool area.
This magnificent discovery resort features paths that border the jungle until guests reach comfortable accommodations of contemporary Mexican design with a private terrace and view of the Mayan jungle in four categories of rooms: Casita Stand Alone 1 King, Casita Stand Alone 2 Double, Casita 1 King, and Casita 2 Double.
The jungle where the Casitas locate has paths that reach mystical places, one specially dedicated to relaxation, meditation, and the practice of spiritual disciplines such as yoga, among others. In addition, along the route, guests can find tiny houses with liquor offerings in honor of Aluxes, mythical Mayan deities equivalent to the elves who steal objects and other types of mischief if they are not treated with respect.
Stories like this and many more adventures await guests at The Explorean Cozumel All Inclusive, a mystical resort nestled in the jungle of one of the most beautiful islands in the Mexican Caribbean.
