The Holiday Season Kicks Off at Trump International Miami

Trump International Beach Resort Miami is gearing up for the festive season.
There are so many fun activities and events planned for adults and kids alike that bring the holidays to life while promoting relaxation by the sea.
For the adults, the Aquanox Spa is ringing in the season with special promotions and packages. Seasonal specials include Blessed, a 50-minute nourishing facial with a head, neck and shoulder massage. The Holiday Beach Package perfectly blends the beach with the scents of the holidays. It includes a coconut massage, a peppermint sole soother as well as a facial. There's also the Mistletoe Couples Retreat and the Warm Spice Winter Package.
For the children, the Planet Kids Club also celebrates this special season with a roster of fun holiday activities, seasonal games and crafts. Those who celebrate with Elf on the Shelf will be thrilled to know that he is up to his usual tricks the week before Christmas at the resort. The week after--he's still on hand once he's reported to Santa to take in the sun and sand and all the resort has to offer just like us during the holiday weeks.
Gilli's Beach Club hosts the New Year's Eve Beachside Bash. This is the fourth annual celebration and gives guests the chance to ring in the New Year by the sea. The party starts at 8 p.m. with happy hour drinks served until 10 p.m. The fun continues until the ball drops on 2023. Reservations are required and the party features casual dining stations, games and desserts as well as music throughout the evening. The event is kid-friendly and the little ones will love the s'mores.
Enjoy a family fun day after as well as hangover recovery by the pool or with a special treatment at Aquanox Spa.
There's still time to enjoy Black Friday savings. Travelers can take advantage of up to 35 percent off two-night stays or up to 40 percent on stays of four nights or more.
