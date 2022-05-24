The Londoner Launches Jubilee Series, Agent Incentive
Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz May 24, 2022
The Londoner is celebrating Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee with a 30-day program of festivities called The Jubilee Summer Series, along with a bonus commission offer for travel advisors who book their clients at the luxury boutique hotel.
The Jubilee Summer Series includes the Queer Queen’s Cabaret on June 2, a new facial offering at The Retreat called the Omorovizca Queen’s Jubilee Facial, the All the Queen’s Men facial, Afternoon Tea at The Stage, complete with the queen’s favorite chocolate biscuit cake as well as guided tours, exclusive offers and more to help travelers celebrate the momentous occasion.
Agents are also invited to share the hotel among prospective clients with a new bonus commission offer.
Agents who book stays of seven nights or longer in suite categories now through May 31 for stays from May 1 through September 30 can earn an extra 2 percent bonus commission on the stay.
The luxurious West End hotel enjoys an ideal location in Leicester Square and boasts sixteen stories, including eight subterranean levels. It has five different suite categories and three room categories, all sumptuously styled with muted natural tones and featuring floor-to-ceiling windows.
For more information about the hotel, please click here.
Sponsored Content
-
A Modern Luxury Resort in Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
ALGV Travel Advisor Appreciation MonthPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more information on London
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS