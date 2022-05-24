Last updated: 09:00 PM ET, Tue May 24 2022

The Londoner Launches Jubilee Series, Agent Incentive

Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz May 24, 2022

PHOTO: An aerial view of Leicester Square and The Londoner. (Courtesy Preferred Hotels & Resorts)

The Londoner is celebrating Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee with a 30-day program of festivities called The Jubilee Summer Series, along with a bonus commission offer for travel advisors who book their clients at the luxury boutique hotel.

The Jubilee Summer Series includes the Queer Queen’s Cabaret on June 2, a new facial offering at The Retreat called the Omorovizca Queen’s Jubilee Facial, the All the Queen’s Men facial, Afternoon Tea at The Stage, complete with the queen’s favorite chocolate biscuit cake as well as guided tours, exclusive offers and more to help travelers celebrate the momentous occasion.

The Londoner - Joshua's Tavern (Photo via Andrew Beasley)

Agents are also invited to share the hotel among prospective clients with a new bonus commission offer.

Agents who book stays of seven nights or longer in suite categories now through May 31 for stays from May 1 through September 30 can earn an extra 2 percent bonus commission on the stay.

The luxurious West End hotel enjoys an ideal location in Leicester Square and boasts sixteen stories, including eight subterranean levels. It has five different suite categories and three room categories, all sumptuously styled with muted natural tones and featuring floor-to-ceiling windows.

